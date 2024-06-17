June 17, 2024 at 10:22 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Monday that between June 10 and June 14 it purchased 1.7 million shares at an average price of EUR23.02 for a total value of EUR39.6 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 23.2 million or 1.5 percent of the share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR22.74 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

