  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Generali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
17.32 EUR   +0.67%
08:03aGenerali : confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index
PU
12/08Global markets live: Amazon, Glencore, Tesla, Roche, Ryanair...
MS
12/08France's Macron to renew Lombard at helm of public sector lender Caisse des Depots
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generali : confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

12/10/2022 | 08:03am EST
Generali confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Milan - Generali has been confirmed once again in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe). A benchmark that ranks the Group among the global top companies in the insurance sector in terms of sustainability performance and recognises Generali's ongoing commitment to integrate sustainability into its business activities, consistent with its Lifetime Partner ambition.

Generali is part of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) - a UN-convened group of international investors committed to decarbonizing their portfolios to net-zero emissions by 2050 - and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), which aims to involve global insurance leaders in the key goal of reaching zero net greenhouse gas emissions attributable to insurance portfolios by 2050.

Marco Sesana, Generali Group General Manager, said: "Sustainability is the originator of Generali's 'Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth' strategy. It means fully integrating sustainability in our business and placing it at the centre of all our decisions. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognition reaffirms our commitment towards all of our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate. It is an additional incentive to pursue sustainable growth and contribute to a more equitable and resilient society."

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World and Europe Indices comprise global and European sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 13:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 564 M 85 957 M 85 957 M
Net income 2022 2 810 M 2 961 M 2 961 M
Net Debt 2022 39 479 M 41 605 M 41 605 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,64x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 26 787 M 28 230 M 28 230 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 83,3%
