Generali : congratulates Sir David Chipperfield for winning the 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Venice - Generali congratulates Sir David Chipperfield, the winner of the 2023 edition of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the highest honour in world architecture. David Chipperfield Architects' Milan office authored the architectural project which restored and enhanced the Procuratie Vecchie in St. Mark's Square in Venice - the Home of Generali's 'The Human Safety Net' foundation.



Generali Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, said: "We warmly congratulate Sir David Chipperfield for the 2023 Pritzker Prize, an honor that recognises his work and his commitment to reflective architectural design. As an interpreter of sustainable and social issues, we have recognized and appreciate his application of this in the Procuratie Vecchie project in Venice, which was attentive to the past, with an eye looking towards the future. Today it is the home to our foundation, The Human Safety Net."



The Procuratie Vecchie was opened to the public in April 2022, for the first time in 500 years, after a complex restoration and enhancement project, managed by Generali Real Estate, which lasted 5 years.



David Chipperfield Architects Milan developed an idea for a project which is not defined by a single architectural gesture but rather by a series of Interventions that address the complexity of the work through a flexible approach in order to interpret and make sense of both historical modifications and practical adaptations of the Procuratie Vecchie.



The third floor of the Procuratie Vecchie, characterised by an extraordinary enfilade of arches designed by David Chipperfield Architects Milan, today is the Home of The Human Safety Net - a global movement of people helping people with the mission to unleash the potential of those who live in vulnerable circumstances, and where the exhibition "A World of Potential" is open to visitors.



Contacts and information:

Thehumansafetynet.org