(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa on Thursday said it has finalized the sale of Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG to Frankfurter Leben following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and the relevant local competition authorities.

The transaction is in line with the group's "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth" strategic plan to improve the profile and profitability of the life business.

The company expects the transaction to generate a consolidated after-tax gain on disposal of about EUR300 million, which will be booked in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a positive impact on net income and a neutral impact on normalized net income.

The transaction will add about 10 percentage points to the Solvency Ratio in Germany and 1 percentage point to the group's Solvency II position.

With about 150,000 policies, GDPK was founded in 2002 as a company specializing in pension offerings. The portfolio was mainly underwritten in the years 2003-2005. GDPK's new production ceased at the end of 2016.

Frankfurter Leben specializes in managing inactive pension funds and, through its specific business model, will continue to manage contracts in the best interest of all clients, the company explained in a note.

Assicurazioni Generali trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR19.08 per share.

