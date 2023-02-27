Generali has taken over own shares worth more than EUR30 million

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR18.23, for a total value of EUR30.1 million.

To date, the company holds 48.3 million treasury shares, or 3.0 percent of its share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Monday up 1.1 percent at EUR18.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

