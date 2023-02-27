Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Generali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:00 2023-02-27 am EST
18.34 EUR   +1.05%
Generali has taken over own shares worth more than EUR30 million

02/27/2023 | 12:36pm EST
(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR18.23, for a total value of EUR30.1 million.

To date, the company holds 48.3 million treasury shares, or 3.0 percent of its share capital.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Monday up 1.1 percent at EUR18.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 80 763 M 85 211 M 85 211 M
Net income 2022 2 787 M 2 941 M 2 941 M
Net Debt 2022 39 422 M 41 593 M 41 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 27 952 M 29 613 M 29 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,15 €
Average target price 18,78 €
Spread / Average Target 3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI9.24%29 491
AXA9.04%71 542
METLIFE, INC.-0.73%55 971
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.68%42 188
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.89%39 776
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.72%36 619