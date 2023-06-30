(Alliance News) - Following the Eurovita crisis, in recent days the board of directors of Assicurazioni Generali Spa and Generali Italia approved the adherence of Generali Italia, with four other companies - Allianz, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Poste Vita and UnipolSai - to agreements aimed at initiating a system solution - working alongside the institutions - with the primary objective of protecting Eurovita's policyholders.

The entire transaction, which will be divided into successive stages, will be subject to obtaining all regulatory approvals from the relevant Supervisory Authorities and provides a clear signal of confidence to the market and Eurovita's customers.

Generali closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR18.62 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.