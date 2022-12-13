Generali : “IFRS 17 & 9 Induction” Slide Commentary

Slide commentary (These notes represent a commentary to IFRS 17&9 Induction presentation and should be read jointly with it) 13/12/2022 Investor & Rating Agency Relations +39.040.671402

ir@generali.com www.generali.com IFRS 17 & 9 INDUCTION Slide 4 - Agenda IFRS 17 & IFRS 9 The aim today is to update on the implementation and expected impact of the transition to IFRS 17/9 in terms of financial statements, disclosures and KPIs. Starting from 2023, IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 will replace IFRS 4 and IAS 39. The formal reporting under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 will not start until the beginning of next year. Any figures and estimates presented in the next slides are preliminary, indicative, unaudited and subject to change. Therefore these figures have to be considered as such and more details are available at slide 52 of the presentation. Slide 6 - Key messages The most important point to bear in mind is that the new accounting standards will have no impact on Cash and Capital Generation, Net Holding Cash Flow, Dividends and Solvency. The new accounting standards are also more closely aligned with the underlying fair value and best estimates principles of Solvency 2. The second key message is that our Shareholders Equity will be broadly stable at transition. This is thanks to a better reflection of the economic value under IFRS 17 that has not been entirely visible under IFRS 4. With this new accounting standard, there is further confirmation of the conservative approach taken by Generali in the way accounting policies were applied over the years. The third key message: the Contractual Service Margin - or CSM - at transition is expected to be around 33 billion Euro, reflecting the profitability of in-force business. One way to illustrate this is to compare the Life CSM at transition to our Group's market cap. A fourth important message is that IFRS 17 will significantly improve the visibility and predictability of profit emergence in the Life business. This will lead to fewer one-offs and other non-recurring effects that often impacted the Life numbers under IFRS 4. This development is welcome because it will enable people to better appreciate and evaluate our Life business. The fifth key message is about P&C. The new accounting standard is likely to make the P&C operating result more volatile. It is expected that the business mix will mitigate this effect, primarily thanks to three factors: The exposure to shorter tail business lines reduces the sensitivity to interest rate changes 1

Lower presence in Commercial lines The way NatCat exposure is managed through reinsurance Furthermore - in a general context where P&C will be more volatile - the balanced Group business mix provides comfort about the impact of this higher P&C volatility on the overall Group's result. And finally, the operating result is going to remain broadly stable. This is why 2 out of the 3 key strategic targets in our 2022-2024 Plan are purely cash-based, and therefore unaffected by the transition to the new accounting standards. Slide 7 - IFRS 17/9 journey The IFRS 17 & 9 journey as moving into 2023 is here presented. At the YE 2022 results on March 14th, the opening balance under IFRS 17&9 will be provided. By the end of April 2023, a first set of comparative figures under IFRS 17 & 9 will be shared. The first quarter 2022 figures will be explained in more detail, providing with a clear starting point to work from for the first quarter 2023 estimates. At the half year results in August full supplementary information under IFRS 17 & 9 will also be provided. Slide 9 - Balance sheet comparison: IFRS 4, IFRS 17/9 AND S2 Having an accounting standard for the insurance sector that more closely resembles the Solvency 2 regulatory framework will be a material and lasting benefit from the transition to IFRS 17/9. There will be an economic evaluation of assets and liabilities much more consistent with Solvency 2 as well as a representation of future profits in the balance sheet that can now be bridged effectively with the Value in Force component of the Solvency 2 Own Funds. Slide 10 - Main accounting and valuation choices Slide 10 provides an overview of the key accounting choices made and the rationales behind those choices. First, on Investments, the vast majority of fixed income portfolio as well as equities not backing the VFA business are classified at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income. Clearly, the choice here was driven by a desire to reduce earnings sensitivities to market factors. The Real Estate investments backing the VFA business are also calculated at Fair Value to achieve economic matching between assets and liabilities. Transition Approach: this is a topic that warrants close attention. It should be underlined that the requirements for the full retrospective approach are very demanding for long term business. The best way to look at this is the transition approach between the Modified Retrospective 2

Approach versus the Fair Value. The Group will apply the MRA wherever possible. Almost 95% of technical provisions have a transition under the full or the modified retrospective approach. The FV approach was used mainly for selected run-off portfolios. Using MRA primarily and a very small share of Fair Value where appropriate ensures an alignment to the Present Value of Future Profits of the underlying business - and more continuity between the Transition valuation and the new business after Transition date. On the discount rate the so-calledbottom-up approach was applied, with an illiquidity premium added to the risk-free curve. This is the best way to maintain alignment with the Solvency 2 framework. Finally, on the percentile approach, the 75th percentile will be used, continuing our usual Group's prudent stance on reserving. At the nine months 2022 conference call, it was already mentioned that P&C best estimate reserves were reinforced by 630 million Euro during 2022. While there may be limits to comparing the percentiles used by different companies, the 75th percentile is a prudent approach to reserving for the Group. Slide 11 - General Account investments under IFRS 9 This slide looks at the changes brought in by IFRS 9, which is the new accounting standard for investments. IFRS 9 should be looked in alignment with IFRS 17 because IFRS 17 makes disciplined Asset Liability matching even more important than previously. The implementation of IFRS 9 is also related to how liabilities move. The chart gives an overview on the changes from the IAS 39 to IFRS 9.

First of all, the vast majority of the assets will be booked at Fair Value through OCI or at amortized cost. There is going to be an increase in the share of assets booked at Fair Value through the P&L from 4% to 23%. However, 23% should not be looked as something that will as a whole bring more volatility to the P&L. The share of investments leading to P&L volatility will not grow significantly. The reason is that 85% of the investments booked at Fair Value through P&L are related to the VFA portfolios. For this reason the Mark to Market volatility will not directly impact the P&L, as it will be absorbed by the changes in the CSM. The significant exposure to investments linked to life portfolios will mitigate the P&L volatility linked to the introduction of IFRS9.

Over the past 3 years, the Investments Department had gradually reduced the exposure to fixed income instruments not passing the so-called SPPI test. This preparatory work has been clearly beneficial but the journey will continue in 2023 and beyond, with a focus on P&C portfolios, to further insulate the P&L from financial markets volatility.

An important point to be aware of is that General Account asset managers have received an Expected Credit Loss or ECL budget for the past 3 years. The idea was to define a glide path for the credit portfolio to get to 2022 with a desired ECL impact. This effort has also had the benefit of timing as we entered 2022 - a year during which credit spreads widened significantly 3

with a high quality credit portfolio. A final remark is that this new accounting standard significantly reduces the amount of impairments to be seen in any given year. The Group has historically seen a larger dilution in the journey from Operating to Pre-Tax Profit compared to peers, and to some extent this was linked to impairments. To sum up on this point, the introduction of IFRS 9 will provide a clear benefit, also in light of the adjusted net result approach described in a few slides Slide 12 - Simplified accounting of real estate and private equity An additional perspective on IFRS 9 on something that often is seen as a distinguishing element of Group's asset allocation, the exposure to Real Estate and Private Equity. As mentioned on previous earnings calls there are two key elements: The move to the new accounting framework will lead to the emergence of a significant amount of unrealised gains in Real Estate, where almost 85% of the assets will be measured at Fair Value and the remainder at cost.

Private Equity will be measured entirely at Fair Value in the segment in which the result is generated. Looking to the slide, there is not going to be any impact at transition on

Shareholders' Equity. The Real Estate & Private Equity holdings held by portfolios measured with VFA will effectively record the Fair Value changes in the CSM. The revised segment presentation will reflect the contribution from Real Estate and Private Equity directly in the insurance and in the Asset & Wealth Management segments with a resulting decrease in the segment "Holding and Other". This will translate in an expected reduction in consolidation adjustments by around 60%. Slide 13 - IFRS 17 measurement models On slide 13 it can be seen that for the Life Business, the VFA model was applied for the vast majority of portfolios. More specifically, almost all the Life portfolios in Italy, France and Germany will apply the VFA model. Given the importance of the VFA model in Group's implementation of IFRS 17, further detail are available on this in the Life section later in this presentation. On the P&C side, 99% of the portfolios will apply the PAA approach, which will ensure continuity in terms of financial reporting. Slide 14 - Transition approach While the Retrospective Approach was applied to the vast majority of portfolios, it's important to appreciate that the Fair Value approach was used just for a tiny portion of Life business, primarily for portfolios in run-off. 4