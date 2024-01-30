MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Tuesday it will launch a share buyback plan of 500 million euros ($540.55 million) this year, confirming its focus on shareholder remuneration.

The group is on track to meet all key financial targets of its strategic plan, which ends in 2024, it said in a statement.

Last November, CEO Philippe Donnet said that the company had 500 million euros left of the 3 billion euros earmarked in its three-year plan for M&A deals, and that they could be returned to investors if not used for acquisitions.

In 2022 Generali bought back 500 million euros worth of its shares under its first buyback programme in 15 years, using liquidity accumulated between 2019 and 2021 not spent on M&A deals.

($1 = 0.9250 euros)

