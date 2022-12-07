Advanced search
12/07/2022
17.32 EUR   +0.64%
11:43aGenerali plans sale of $21 billion of its Italian life insurance portfolio -Bloomberg News
RE
Generali plans sale of $21 bln of its Italian life insurance portfolio -Bloomberg News

12/07/2022 | 11:54am EST
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali SpA is planning to sell roughly 20 billion euros ($21 billion) of its Italian life insurance portfolio, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company may start a sale process as soon as January, the report said citing people.

The sale includes legacy policies from Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni, the report said, adding that it is unclear how much the portfolio would fetch during the sale. Genarali had acquired Cattolica last year.

The deliberations on the deal is ongoing and no final decision on the deal size and timing have been taken, the Bloomberg report said.

Generali declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9534 euros) (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 564 M 85 803 M 85 803 M
Net income 2022 2 810 M 2 956 M 2 956 M
Net Debt 2022 39 479 M 41 530 M 41 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 6,56%
Capitalization 26 624 M 28 008 M 28 008 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 83,3%
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,21 €
Average target price 18,47 €
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI-7.62%28 008
AXA4.87%68 031
METLIFE, INC.20.66%59 065
AFLAC INCORPORATED21.75%44 203
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-4.57%38 011
PRUDENTIAL PLC-15.54%36 059