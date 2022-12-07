Generali plans sale of $21 bln of its Italian life insurance portfolio -Bloomberg News

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali SpA
is planning to sell roughly 20 billion euros ($21 billion) of
its Italian life insurance portfolio, Bloomberg News reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company may start a sale process as soon as January, the
report said citing people.
The sale includes legacy policies from Societa Cattolica di
Assicurazioni, the report said, adding that it is unclear how
much the portfolio would fetch during the sale. Genarali had
acquired Cattolica last year.
The deliberations on the deal is ongoing and no final
decision on the deal size and timing have been taken, the
Bloomberg report said.
Generali declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9534 euros)
