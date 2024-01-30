Generali: provides an update on its strategic plan

As part of its investor day, Generali announces a 500 ME share buyback plan and informs the financial community of recent acquisitions. The share buyback plan will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting in April, and will be launched in 2024.



The Group announces strong growth potential for the Protection business, with high profit margins and rising customer demand. Liberty Seguros will also expand its P&C business in Spain and Portugal.



Generali will today report on the progress of 'Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth', confirming that it is on track to meet all financial targets.



Philippe Donnet, Group CEO said: 'Since the launch of our 'Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth' strategy, Generali has continued to enjoy profitable growth and create value for all stakeholders. These acquisitions have further strengthened Generali's position as a leading European insurer and expanded our global asset management business.



