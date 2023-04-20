Generali repurchases bond and issues EUR500 million bond

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Thursday that it has bought back the previously accepted amount of the EUR499.6 million EUR1.50 billion perpetual bond repurchase offer with a coupon of 4.596%.

In addition, Generali also issued a EUR500.0 million bond with a fixed rate and coupon of 5.399% maturing on April 20, 2033, listed in Luxembourg and with a spread of plus 240 basis points.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Thursday up 0.1 percent at EUR19.09 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

