Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Generali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-20 am EDT
19.09 EUR   +0.13%
12:40pGenerali repurchases bond and issues EUR500 million bond
AN
12:02pEuropeans down; auto sector suffers
AN
09:54aCitadel cuts short on Banca Generali and Iveco
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generali repurchases bond and issues EUR500 million bond

04/20/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Assicurazioni Generali Spa announced Thursday that it has bought back the previously accepted amount of the EUR499.6 million EUR1.50 billion perpetual bond repurchase offer with a coupon of 4.596%.

In addition, Generali also issued a EUR500.0 million bond with a fixed rate and coupon of 5.399% maturing on April 20, 2033, listed in Luxembourg and with a spread of plus 240 basis points.

Assicurazioni Generali's stock closed Thursday up 0.1 percent at EUR19.09 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GENERALI
12:40pGenerali repurchases bond and issues EUR500 million bond
AN
12:02pEuropeans down; auto sector suffers
AN
09:54aCitadel cuts short on Banca Generali and Iveco
AN
06:36aGenerali announces results of bond repurchase offer
AN
06:15aGenerali : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
04/19Generali : Statement
PU
04/19Hannover Re also leaves climate club Net-Zero Insurance Alliance
DP
04/19Banca Generali, shareholders okay incentive plan and new buyback
AN
04/19Flat start expected in Europe, focus on results
AN
04/18Milan pink jersey led by banks
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERALI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 84 620 M 92 755 M 92 755 M
Net income 2023 3 183 M 3 490 M 3 490 M
Net Debt 2023 41 740 M 45 753 M 45 753 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,47x
Yield 2023 6,38%
Capitalization 28 771 M 31 537 M 31 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 82 061
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,07 €
Average target price 19,47 €
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI14.75%31 537
AXA12.38%75 889
METLIFE, INC.-14.59%47 863
AFLAC INCORPORATED-6.95%40 981
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.41%39 761
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.41%36 121
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer