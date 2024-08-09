MILAN (Reuters) - Generali posted a rise in first-half operating profit thanks to contributions from its life and wealth management businesses, while its non-life segment suffered a higher impact from natural disasters, Italy's top insurer said on Friday.

First-half operating profit, which is most closely watched by the market, rose 1.6% to 3.72 billion euros ($4.04 billion), broadly in line with a company consensus. Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said in a statement that Generali was "fully on track" to meet all the "ambitious" targets of its strategic plan until 2024.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Alessandro Parodi)