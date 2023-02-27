Generali : searches for the most innovative insurtech start-ups

The Group will reward the most innovative start-up at the Insurtech Insights Showcase in London by offering support in developing a pilot project

Two Generali initiatives, "bAIby" and "Innovation Champions", among nominees for the Ambitious Insurer Awards at the Insurtech Insights event

Milan - Generali is searching for the most innovative insurtech start-ups through an international contest at the upcoming Insurtech Insights, one of Europe's largest insurtech conferences, taking place in London on 1-2 March 2023. Every year, the conference brings together industry executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate around technology trends impacting the insurance sector, as well as connect industry leaders and decision makers with innovative start-ups to create mutual business opportunities and accelerate growth.



Generali is organising and sponsoring the Insurtech Insights Startup Showcase which offers early-stage start-ups an opportunity to present their innovative solutions to a panel of insurance companies and investors. Winners of the competition will have the chance to develop a pilot with Generali.



Generali collaborate with leading technology counterparts - from start-ups to large industry leaders from all over the world - that can enable the development of new high-potential services or business models scalable within the Group. Generali has also signed partnerships with venture incubators (e.g. universities), Scouting & Relationships Hubs (such as Sønr), accelerators (such as with Plug&Play Insurtech Hub in Munich and F10 in Zurich).



Bruno Scaroni, Generali Group Chief Transformation Officer,said: "Generali is a customer-focused innovator thanks to the use of data and new technologies. Insurtech allows us to push the boundaries of what was previously possible, building future-ready business models. We have been working hard to maximise our expertise to inspire new projects thanks to initiatives, such as our 'Innovation Fund', that will allow us to accelerate innovation within the Group. Our strategy is the right way ensure that the Group will continue to lead the way in the industry by increasing customer value through our Lifetime Partner advisory model."



Generali is also among the nominees for the Ambitious Insurer Awards, which recognises the most ambitious and innovative projects in the sector, with two projects:

" bAIby: The AI-based Baby Cry Translator ", developed by Generali Jeniot and HITS (House of InsurTech Switzerland) and using Artificial Intelligence to translate the cries of infants between 0-6 months in order to provide indications to parents on the five basic needs of their children (hunger, sleepiness, digestion difficulties, stomach-ache, uncomfortable position).

Innovation Champions", the programme developed by the Generali Group Innovation Team to build a global network of innovation experts promoting learning opportunities, knowledge sharing, and the scaling-up of ideas, also through the ", the programme developed by the Generali Group Innovation Team to build a global network of innovation experts promoting learning opportunities, knowledge sharing, and the scaling-up of ideas, also through the Generali Innovation Fund , in order to steer and deliver innovation across the Group.

Leading innovation is one of the pillars of Generali's "Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth" strategic plan, investing € 1.1 billion in digital and technology. Being a customer-focused and data-driven innovator means increasing customer value through the "Lifetime Partner" advisory model by scaling digital advisory capabilities and establishing a seamless omnichannel approach across all distribution channels.