Generali: share buybacks announced with half-year results
For the first half of 2024, the Italian insurance company claims adjusted net income of two billion euros, down 13.1%, but stable excluding capital gains and other exceptional items recorded a year earlier.
Its operating income rose by 1.6% to 3.7 billion euros, buoyed by strong contributions from its life and wealth and asset management segments, while its gross written premiums increased by 20.4% to 50.1 billion.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction