Generali: share buybacks announced with half-year results

On the occasion of its half-yearly publication, Generali announces the launch of a share buyback program worth up to 500 million euros, to be carried out by the end of the year, as part of its commitment to increase shareholder remuneration.



For the first half of 2024, the Italian insurance company claims adjusted net income of two billion euros, down 13.1%, but stable excluding capital gains and other exceptional items recorded a year earlier.



Its operating income rose by 1.6% to 3.7 billion euros, buoyed by strong contributions from its life and wealth and asset management segments, while its gross written premiums increased by 20.4% to 50.1 billion.



