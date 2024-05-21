MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali said on Tuesday it beat expectations for first-quarter premiums and net profit thanks to the contribution from all its divisions, as the life segment returned to positive net inflows after a difficult 2023.

The adjusted net profit was 1.12 billion euros ($1.22 billion), down 9% year-on-year as the prior-year figure included a one-off capital gain related to the sale of a property development, the company said in a statement.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 979 million euros according to a consensus provided by the insurer.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)