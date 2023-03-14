Advanced search
    IT0000062072

GENERALI

(G)
2023-03-14
18.32 EUR   +2.89%
03:05aGenerali 2022 Results Beat Expectations; Raises Dividend
DJ
03:00aItaly's Generali Logs Improved Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
02:52aItaly's Generali reports record operating profit in 2022
RE
Italy's Generali reports record operating profit in 2022

03/14/2023 | 02:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Tuesday it beat estimates with its 2022 results, posting its best operating profit ever as higher interest rates boosted the life insurance business.

Net operating profit, the figure most closely watched by the market, grew 11.2% to 6.5 billion euros ($6.95 billion), above an analysts' consensus provided by the company of 6.19 billion euros.

Net profit came in at 2.91 billion euros, up 2.3% from 2021, despite a negative impact from Russian investments of 154 million euros. The profit was above an analysts' consensus of 2.81 billion euros.

"We are on track to achieve the targets and ambitions of our strategic plan, delivering sustainable growth to create value for all our stakeholders, even in a challenging geopolitical and economic context", Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Alvise Armellini)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 80 688 M 86 547 M 86 547 M
Net income 2022 2 799 M 3 002 M 3 002 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 27 363 M 29 350 M 29 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Generali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 18,92 €
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERALI7.13%29 350
AXA6.22%77 990
METLIFE, INC.-18.53%48 305
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.79%40 553
AFLAC INCORPORATED-13.59%39 200
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.45%34 985