March 13, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT

NYCB Plans Reverse Stock Split After $1.05 Billion Capital Raising

The regional lender said the reverse split will make its shares more appealing to a range of institutional and retail investors.

NYCB plans reverse stock split after closing $1.05B infusion

NYCB's stock rises as struggling bank finalizes plan to bulk up its balance sheet.

Coinbase plans $1 billion convertible-debt deal after stock surge

The cryptocurrency marketplace is headed to Wall Street to raise money through a convertible offering.

Activist Investor Land & Buildings Urges Office Owner to Liquidate

The hedge fund wants Equity Commonwealth to return cash to investors.

U.S. Bank Regulators Weigh New Operational Resilience Requirements

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said liquidity problems aren't the only issues banks face.

Generali Beats Expectations, Ups Dividend

Generali raised its dividend after 2023 results beat expectations on continuous earnings growth, but a weaker property&casualty segment dragged its fourth-quarter profit.

Crypto Gets Blamed for a Real-Life Currency Crisis

Nigeria detained two senior Binance employees and accused the crypto exchange of undermining the nation's plunging currency.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Kohl's credit cards, Generali and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Bitcoin Soars to a Record. The Next Stop Could Be $100,000.

Bitcoin prices have surged as investors pile into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with momentum behind inflows suggesting prices could move even higher.

More Americans Are Treating Their 401(k)s Like Cash Machines

Automatic enrollment has swept more workers into 401(k) accounts, giving them some savings to draw on in emergencies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 0015ET