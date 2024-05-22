May 22, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Crypto Takes Aim at 2024 Elections

Coinbase, Kraken and others are fighting for survival after a regulatory crackdown.

Blackstone to Grant Equity to Most Employees in Future U.S. Buyouts

The private-equity firm's plan is part of a broader movement in the buyout industry to expand ownership beyond management ranks.

JPMorgan Wants Dimon to Stay. He Has a $75 Million Incentive.

Dimon has signaled he will step down as CEO earlier than anticipated.

JPMorgan's Consumer Business Is Doing Great. Its Customers Are Just OK.

The nation's largest lender sees borrowers trading down but still spending.

How Wall Street Lenders Are Betting Big on the AI Boom

Investment giant Blackstone recently led a $7.5 billion deal backed by artificial-intelligence chips, the latest financing that looks to take advantage of the sector's rapid growth.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare Veteran Jo Natauri Sets Up Invidia Capital

Asset manager GCM Grosvenor is backing the healthcare-focused firm out of its Elevate investment strategy.

The Unlikely Stocks That Became a Hot Bet on AI

The staid utilities industry has become a top-performing sector.

Savings Account Rates Are Falling. Why Ally, Discover, and Others Are Paying Savers Less.

Online accounts have long been a refuge for people looking for the highest savings rates. Here's why some banks are pulling back.

Generali Outlook on Track After Quarterly Beat

Generali backed its financial targets after it reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter, with solid growth across all of its business.

Summit Partners Backs OneStock, an Order-Management Firm for Retailers

The $72 million investment allows Silverfleet Capital to exit and will drive the French company's international expansion, including into the U.S.

