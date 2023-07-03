1519 GMT - Assicurazioni Generali is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after Italy's Institute for the Supervision of Insurance on Friday authorized shareholder Delfin to increase its stake in the Italian insurer to above 10%. Delfin, a holding company owned by the Del Vecchio family, had requested regulator approval for the stake increase in April after crossing the 10% threshold in a Generali share buyback, the regulator said. The news boosted Generali shares Monday which traded 3.4% higher as of 1517 GMT, after rising as much as 5.6% earlier in the session. The Del Vecchio group owned a 9.77% stake in the Italian insurer as of April 17, according to Generali's website. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)

