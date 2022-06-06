Log in
    4952   TW0004952007

GENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(4952)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
82.00 TWD   +0.99%
Generalplus Technology : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend

06/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Generalplus Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:40:48
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Earnings Distribution(NT$ per share):5.4
Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders(NT$ per share):5.4
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/23
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/24
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/28
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend
payment date:2022/07/19

Disclaimer

Generalplus Technology Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
