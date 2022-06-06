Generalplus Technology : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend
06/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Generalplus Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
14:40:48
Subject
Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend
Date of events
2022/06/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Earnings Distribution(NT$ per share):5.4
Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders(NT$ per share):5.4
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/23
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/24
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/28
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend
payment date:2022/07/19
Generalplus Technology Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.