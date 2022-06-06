Generalplus Technology : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/06 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Earnings Distribution(NT$ per share):5.4 Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders(NT$ per share):5.4 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/22 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/23 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/24 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/28 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend payment date:2022/07/19