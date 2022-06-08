Generalplus Technology : Announces Board Resolution to Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee
06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Provided by: Generalplus Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
14:21:18
Subject
Generalplus Announces Board Resolution to
Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen
(2) Chia-Ming Chai
(3) Nai-Shin Lai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(2) Chia-Ming Chai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(3) Nai-Shin Lai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen
(2) Chia-Ming Chai
(3) Nai-Shin Lai
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(2) Chia-Ming Chai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(3) Nai-Shin Lai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/27~2022/06/12
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/08
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
