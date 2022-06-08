Generalplus Technology : Announces Board Resolution to Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Ching-Ming Chen (2) Chia-Ming Chai (3) Nai-Shin Lai 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Ching-Ming Chen--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc. (2) Chia-Ming Chai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc. (3) Nai-Shin Lai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder: (1) Ching-Ming Chen (2) Chia-Ming Chai (3) Nai-Shin Lai 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Ching-Ming Chen--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc. (2) Chia-Ming Chai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc. (3) Nai-Shin Lai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/27~2022/06/12 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/08 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None