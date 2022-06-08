Log in
    4952   TW0004952007

GENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(4952)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
81.00 TWD   +0.87%
81.00 TWD   +0.87%
02:32aGENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Board Resolution to Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee
PU
06/06GENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend
PU
06/06Generalplus Technology Inc. Approves Cash Dividend Distribution, Payable on July 19, 2022
CI
Generalplus Technology : Announces Board Resolution to Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Generalplus Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 14:21:18
Subject 
 Generalplus Announces Board Resolution to
Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen
(2) Chia-Ming Chai
(3) Nai-Shin Lai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(2) Chia-Ming Chai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(3) Nai-Shin Lai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen
(2) Chia-Ming Chai
(3) Nai-Shin Lai
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Ching-Ming Chen--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(2) Chia-Ming Chai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
(3) Nai-Shin Lai--Independent Director of Generalplus Technology,Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/27~2022/06/12
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/08
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Generalplus Technology Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
