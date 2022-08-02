Log in
    4952   TW0004952007

GENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY INC.

(4952)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
61.30 TWD   +0.33%
61.30 TWD   +0.33%
04:50aGENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY : The board of directors of Generalplus Technology Inc. resolved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of year 2022.
PU
06/08GENERALPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Board Resolution to Appoint Members of Remuneration Committee
PU
06/08Generalplus Technology Inc. Announces Remuneration Committee Changes
CI
Generalplus Technology : The board of directors of Generalplus Technology Inc. resolved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of year 2022.

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Generalplus Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 16:39:04
Subject 
 The board of directors of Generalplus Technology
Inc. resolved the consolidated financial report for the
second quarter of year 2022.
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,990,154
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):947,789
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):480,218
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):523,031
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):438,633
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):438,633
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,072,434
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,708,365
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,364,069
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Generalplus Technology Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
