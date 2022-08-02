Generalplus Technology : The board of directors of Generalplus Technology Inc. resolved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of year 2022.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,990,154
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):947,789
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):480,218
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):523,031
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):438,633
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):438,633
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,072,434
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,708,365
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,364,069
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None