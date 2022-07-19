Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Generation Bio Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBIO   US37148K1007

GENERATION BIO CO.

(GBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
6.710 USD   -0.59%
07/18GENERATION BIO CO. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18Generation Bio Co. Appoints Dannielle Appelhans as Class III Director and Member of N&G Committee
CI
07/18Generation Bio Appoints Dannielle Appelhans to Its Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generation Bio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Zimmermann Tracy
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Generation Bio Co. [GBIO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O GENERATION BIO CO., 301 BINNEY ST
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CAMBRIDGE MA 02142
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Zimmermann Tracy
C/O GENERATION BIO CO., 301 BINNEY ST

CAMBRIDGE, MA02142

CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
Signatures
/s/ Jennifer Elliott, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of the company's common stock.
(2) On January 21, 2022, the reporting person was granted 59,500 restricted stock units. The shares underlying the restricted stock units vest over two years, with 25% of the shares vesting on July 15, 2022 and the remaining shares vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Generation Bio Co. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERATION BIO CO.
07/18GENERATION BIO CO. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18Generation Bio Co. Appoints Dannielle Appelhans as Class III Director and Member of N&G..
CI
07/18Generation Bio Appoints Dannielle Appelhans to Its Board of Directors
GL
07/18Generation Bio Appoints Dannielle Appelhans to Its Board of Directors
AQ
06/24GENERATION BIO CO.(NASDAQGS : GBIO) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24GENERATION BIO CO.(NASDAQGS : GBIO) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/24GENERATION BIO CO.(NASDAQGS : GBIO) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24GENERATION BIO CO.(NASDAQGS : GBIO) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24GENERATION BIO CO.(NASDAQGS : GBIO) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24GENERATION BIO CO.(NASDAQGS : GBIO) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERATION BIO CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,75 M - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 103x
Capi. / Sales 2023 74,6x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart GENERATION BIO CO.
Duration : Period :
Generation Bio Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERATION BIO CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,75 $
Average target price 20,20 $
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cameron Geoffrey McDonough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Norkunas Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jason P. Rhodes Chairman
Matthew Stanton Chief Scientific Officer
Douglas Kerr Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERATION BIO CO.-4.66%385
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.13%76 388
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.26%73 162
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.80%63 215
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.35%44 515
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133