Generation Bio to Present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

10/05/2020 | 06:31am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that Phillip Samayoa, vice president of strategy and portfolio development, will present a company overview at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. The presentation will be available for registered participants to view on demand throughout the conference, to be held virtually Oct. 12-16, at meetingonthemesa.com.

Geoff McDonough, M.D., Generation Bio’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel on the future of gene delivery. That discussion will be available to view on demand on the conference website starting Oct. 13.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.
For more information, please visit generationbio.com.

Contact:

Investors 
Chelcie Lister 
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com
910-777-3049

Media 
Stephanie Simon 
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
