    GBIO   US37148K1007

GENERATION BIO CO.

(GBIO)
04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
4.300 USD   +3.37%
04/05Generation Bio Co. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Generation Bio to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 

04/11/2023 | 07:32am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare on Tuesday, April 18th at 3:00 p.m. EST. 

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event. 

About Generation Bio  

Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. This approach is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues and cell types, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.  

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Investors and Media Contact 
Maren Killackey 
Generation Bio 
mkillackey@generationbio.com 
857-371-4638


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -131 M - -
Net cash 2023 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 282 M 282 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 56,4x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,30 $
Average target price 12,33 $
Spread / Average Target 187%
Managers and Directors
Cameron Geoffrey McDonough President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Norkunas Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jason P. Rhodes Chairman
Matthew Stanton Chief Scientific Officer
Douglas Kerr Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERATION BIO CO.9.41%282
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.17%87 916
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED11.37%83 263
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.46%35 787
BIONTECH SE-14.98%30 777
GENMAB A/S-10.85%24 889
