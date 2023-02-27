Advanced search
    GBIO   US37148K1007

GENERATION BIO CO.

(GBIO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
4.030 USD   -9.44%
02/24Needham Adjusts Price Target on Generation Bio to $14 From $23, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Generation Bio to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference 

02/27/2023 | 07:31am EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in the Gene Therapy panel discussion at the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6th at 10:30 a.m. EST in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio 
Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific cell types, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world. 
For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com. 

Investors and Media Contact
Maren Killackey
Generation Bio
mkillackey@generationbio.com
857-371-4638


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3,75 M - -
Net income 2023 -139 M - -
Net cash 2023 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,87x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 56,1x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,03 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 223%
EPS Revisions
