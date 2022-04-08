Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Generation Development Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDG   AU0000005126

GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

(GDG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/07 11:44:00 pm EDT
1.525 AUD   +0.33%
12:19aGENERATION DEVELOPMENT : Application for quotation of securities - GDG
PU
03/30Generation Development Group Launches Investment-Linked Lifetime Annuity
MT
03/15GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generation Development : Application for quotation of securities - GDG

04/08/2022 | 12:19am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

GDG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,820

08/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code GDG

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 087334370

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

    

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 28/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

GDG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,820

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.48000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Fully paid ordinary shares issued under GDG's dividend reinvestment plan for the FY22 interim dividend paid on 8 April 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

GDG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

GDGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

186,040,198

Total number of

+securities on issue

7,522,385

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Generation Development Group Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
