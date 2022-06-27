Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Generation Income Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIPR   US37149D2045

GENERATION INCOME PROPERTIES, INC.

(GIPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:24 2022-06-24 pm EDT
6.270 USD   -0.56%
08:32aGeneration Income Properties Announces Continued Monthly Cash Distributions
AQ
08:31aGeneration Income Properties Announces Continued Monthly Cash Distributions
EQ
06/03GENERATION INCOME PROPERTIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Generation Income Properties Announces Continued Monthly Cash Distributions

06/27/2022 | 08:31am EDT
DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties Announces Continued Monthly Cash Distributions

27.06.2022 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared continued regular monthly cash distributions of $0.054 per common share for each of July, August, and September 2022.

The declared distributions will be payable to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022, August 15, 2022, and September 15, 2022, and are expected to be paid on or about July 30, 2022, August 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

These distributions were declared pursuant to a cash distribution policy approved by the Board of Directors, which estimates total annualized distributions of approximately $0.65 per common share. The actual declaration of future cash distributions, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties net leased to high-quality tenants in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to our monthly distribution. There can be no assurance that future distributions will be declared. The declaration of future monthly distributions is subject to approval of our Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance and cash needs. Declaration of future distributions is also subject to various risks and uncertainties, including: our cash flow and cash needs; compliance with applicable law; restrictions on the payment of distributions under existing or future financing arrangements; changes in tax laws relating to corporate distribution; the deterioration in our financial condition or results; and those risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified from time-to-time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

Company Website

https://www.gipreit.com


News Source: News Direct

27.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Generation Income Properties
United States
ISIN: US37149D2045
EQS News ID: 1384629

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1384629  27.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
