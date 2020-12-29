GENERATION MINING ANNOUNCES FULLY SUBCRIBED FLOW THROUGH FINANCING LED BY ERIC SPROTT

Toronto, Ontario - December 22, 2020 - Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) ("Generation Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of 4,295,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.77 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,307,150 (the "Offering"). Approximately 47% of the Offering will be subscribed to by a company controlled by Mr. Eric Sprott, making it the largest shareholder of the Company's common shares.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, including Mr. Sprott, now our largest shareholder," stated Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer. After closing this flow- through financing, Generation Mining will have more than $12 million in the bank. "This financing will allow Generation Mining to follow up on the results of our 2020 exploration season, while continuing to work on our feasibility study and permitting in 2021."

Gross proceeds received from the sale of the Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") on the Company's Marathon Property in the Province of Ontario, and renounced to subscribers in the Offering effective December 31, 2020. Such Canadian exploration expense will also qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act.

A brokerage commission of 6% will be paid on a portion of the Offering.

An application has been filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for conditional approval of the Offering pursuant to Section 607 of the TSX Company Manual.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before December 31, 2020, and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX.