Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM, OTCQB: GENMF) ("Gen Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its multi-phased summer exploration program targeting copper dominant and higher-grade palladium group metals (PGM) prospects on its Marathon Property in northwestern Ontario (see news release dated March 7th, 2024). The Company is also pleased to announce initial results from the ALS Goldspot Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) process.

Figure 1: Map showing the 46 priority exploration targets identified by Goldspot during the 2024 2D Prospectivity analysis. Red dashed line shows the approximate location of the main Marathon Horizon along the outer limb of the Coldwell Complex (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jamie Levy, President and CEO commented, “We are very excited to get the first phase of the Goldspot AI process completed on the Marathon Property. The historic site data is now in one place and with the AI-tools being used to assess the exploration and structural data, we have identified 6 new high priority targets that have not previously been drilled and have seen only minimal ground exploration. The AI analysis and recent drilling results should lead to some very interesting future exploration potential.”

Goldspot 2D Prospectivity Analysis

Between March and June 2024, the company engaged ALS Goldspot to review and analyse over 60 years of historic surface exploration data using their AI driven integrated targeting technique. Targets were identified by comparing overlapping geophysical and geochemical signatures to those of known mineralization on the property. The exercise resulted in a total of 46 untested exploration targets, including 6 high priority and 14 moderate priority locations. The higher priority targets were selected based on a range of criteria, such as their similarities to other known deposits and prospects, upside size potential and relatively low density of surface prospecting data which represent some of the best areas for new discoveries on the property. These results will be used to guide several surface stripping and mapping programs being initiated in the coming months. A map of the identified exploration targets can be found in Figure 1.

Diamond Drilling

The diamond drilling portion of the 2024 exploration program has also been completed on the Marathon Property, including the Sally Deposit, Four Dams Prospect and Biiwobik Prospect.

Sally Deposit

Drilling at Sally consisted of a single drillhole targeting a large Magnetotelluric (MT) anomaly down dip from the Sally Deposit.

Drilling was completed to 954 m and encountered a wide interval of mineralization approximately 275m outside the currently defined deposit, highlighting the exceptional expansion potential at Sally. Highlights from this zone include 48 metres at 1.52 g/t PdEq (0.74 g/t Pd, 0.18% Cu, 0.46 g/t Pt, 0.13 g/t Au and 0.94 g/t Ag) including 6.0 metres at 3.42 g/t PdEq (1.91 g/t Pd, 0.03% Cu, 0.46 g/t Pt, 0.39 g/t Au and 0.23 g/t Ag). Results from this hole (SL-24-079) can be found in Table 1 below.

Table 1: 2024 Sally Drilling Location and Orientation

HoleID Total Depth CollarAzi Colar Dip Easting UTM NAD83 Northing UTM NAD83 Elevation SL-24-079 954 348 -61 537677 5412219 531

Table 2: 2024 Sally Drilling Results

HoleID From To Length1 Cu (%) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)2 PdEq (g/t)3 SL-24-079 730 754 24 0.29 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.88 0.35 0.50 and 764 768 4 0.08 0.81 0.92 0.02 0.30 1.11 1.63 and 798 846 48 0.18 0.74 0.46 0.13 0.94 1.04 1.52 including 806 812 6 0.03 1.91 1.35 0.39 0.23 2.34 3.42

1. All lengths are in metres. Interval lengths of interceptions are assumed to be approximate to true width.

2. The Copper Equivalent (“CuEq”) calculation expressed in % is calculated as the sum of the theoretical in situ value of the constituent metals (Au + Pt + Pd + Cu + Ag) in one tonne sampled divided by the value of one percent of copper in such one tonne sample. The calculation makes no provision for expected metal recoveries or smelter payables. USD per ounce commodity prices of $1,500, $1,100, $1,800, $26 were used, respectively, for Pd, Pt, Au, Ag and a $3.20/lb value was assigned for Cu.

3. The Palladium Equivalent (“PdEq”) calculation expressed in g/t is calculated as the sum of the theoretical in situ value of the constituent metals (Au + Pt + Pd + Cu + Ag) in one tonne sampled divided by the value of one gram of palladium. The calculation makes no provision for expected metal recoveries or smelter payables. USD per ounce commodity prices of $1,500, $1,100, $1,800, $26 were used, respectively, for Pd, Pt, Au, Ag and a $3.20/lb value was assigned for Cu.

Four Dams Prospect

Drilling at Four Dams was designed to test the down dip and eastern extension of the Four Dams Prospect, including a large untested Magnetotelluric target 400 metres east of the main Four Dams occurrence.

Drilling on the main Four Dams ultramafic pipe yielded mixed results. FD-24-046 encountered 74 metres of mineralized ultramafic rock grading 0.22% CuEq including 24 metres grading 0.30% CuEq as well as 2.0 metres of basal massive sulphides grading 0.65% CuEq. This mineralized sequence supports the exploration model targeting areas conducive to pooling of potentially high-grade massive sulphides at depth. FD-24-045 drilled approximately 85 metres to the east and FD-24-047 drilled approximately 100 metres to the west did not encounter similar ultramafic rocks and additional drilling will be required to adequately define the true extents of the ultramafic pipe both down dip and along strike. Follow up BHEM surveys will be conducted later in the summer to help define future targets.

Two drillholes completed on the eastern MT anomaly confirmed the MT response is related to mineralization. FD-24-044 targeted the upper portion of the anomaly and yielded 0.23% Cu over 22.0 metres, including 0.47% CuEq over 4.5 metres. FD-24-048 targeted the centre of the anomaly and yielded 0.45% CuEq over 18.0 metres including 0.86% CuEq over 2.0 metres. This under-explored zone represents a significant step out from the currently defined Four Dams prospect and warrants additional drilling to determine its true extent. Results from the Four Dams drilling campaign can be found in Table 4 below.

Table 3: 2024 Four Dams Drilling Location and Orientation

HoleID Total Depth CollarAzi Colar Dip Easting UTM NAD83 Northing UTM NAD83 Elevation FD-24-044 463 30 -65 548094 5408970 378 FD-24-045 510 31 -56 547797 5409165 376 FD-24-046 477 13 -52 547797 5409165 376 FD-24-047 483 27 -57 547659 5409204 375 FD-24-048 537 13 -73 548185 5408947 381

Table 4: 2024 Four Dams Drilling Results

HoleID From To Length1 Cu (%) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)2 FD-24-044 406 428 22 0.20 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.38 0.23 including 422 426.5 4.5 0.42 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.39 0.47 FD-24-045 318 326 8 0.11 0.06 0.20 0.42 0.30 0.60 including 320 322 2 0.25 0.14 0.43 0.91 0.80 1.32 FD-24-046 374 448 74 0.20 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.52 0.22 including 392 416 24 0.29 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.81 0.30 and 438 440 2 0.59 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.85 0.65 FD-24-047 356 368 12 0.12 0.10 0.06 0.07 0.58 0.28 FD-24-048 308 326 18 0.25 0.16 0.04 0.07 1.31 0.45 including 324 326 2 0.55 0.17 0.02 0.18 2.70 0.86

1. All lengths are in metres. Interval lengths of interceptions are assumed to be approximate to true width.

2. The Copper Equivalent (“CuEq”) calculation expressed in % is calculated as the sum of the theoretical in situ value of the constituent metals (Au + Pt + Pd + Cu + Ag) in one tonne sampled divided by the value of one percent of copper in such one tonne sample. The calculation makes no provision for expected metal recoveries or smelter payables. USD per ounce commodity prices of $1,500, $1,100, $1,800, $26 were used, respectively, for Pd, Pt, Au, Ag and a $3.20/lb value was assigned for Cu.

Biiwobik Prospect

A borehole electromagnetic survey was completed in two holes drilled over the winter at the Biiwobik Prospect.

The survey yielded three strong off hole conductors, two of which were targeted during Phase 2 of the 2024 Biiwobik drill program (see news release dated April 23, 2024, for phase 1 results). MB-24-060 targeted a narrow conductor which extended approximately 100 metres N-NE of mineralization in MB-24-059. Drilling was carried out on the very northern extent of this conductor but did not encounter any significant mineralization. MB-24-061 targeted an off-hole conductor located near the base of the gabbro unit in MB-24-055. The hole encountered multiple mineralized intervals such as 0.58% CuEq over 50.0 metres including 1.50% CuEq over 10.0 metres. The EM target was explained by a 6.0 metre zone of semi-massive sulphides which graded 1.02% CuEq within a broader 12.0 metre zone grading 0.63% CuEq.

Table 5: 2024 Biiwobik Drilling Location and Orientation

HoleID Total Depth CollarAzi Colar Dip Easting UTM NAD83 Northing UTM NAD83 Elevation MB-24-054 474 86 -70 549914 5406823 376 MB-24-055 459 90 -72 549934 5406765 370 MB-24-056 468 99 -70 549967 5406846 380 MB-24-057 459 93 -71 550013 5406611 369 MB-24-058 447 82 -68 549928 5406937 370 MB-24-059 426 82 -71 549940 5407002 356 MB-24-060 273 135 -71 550019 5407146 307 MB-24-061 441 88 -79 549979 5406708 368

Table 6: 2024 Biiwobik Drilling Results, including MB-24-054 to MB-24-059 (see news release dated April 23, 2024)

HoleID From To Length1 Cu (%) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)2 PdEq (g/t)3 MB-24-054 240 256 16 0.08 0.33 0.08 0.04 0.39 0.38 0.56 and 262 296 34 0.11 1.02 0.17 0.08 0.29 0.96 1.41 including 262 282 20 0.13 1.37 0.23 0.1 0.33 1.27 1.85 and 374 385 11 0.39 0.5 0.09 0.04 2.25 0.84 1.22 and 436 450 14 0.33 0.77 0.21 0.05 1.36 1.02 1.49 Including 440 450 10 0.38 0.93 0.26 0.05 1.53 1.21 1.76 MB-24-055 172 198 26 0.07 0.16 0.08 0.04 0.4 0.26 0.38 and 242 272 30 0.11 0.31 0.08 0.05 0.6 0.41 0.6 including 242 262 20 0.04 0.42 0.1 0.05 0.26 0.42 0.62 and 262 272 10 0.25 0.09 0.03 0.04 1.28 0.37 0.55 and 378 384 6 0.15 0.26 0.1 0.06 0.6 0.43 0.64 and 402 430 28 0.11 0.34 0.1 0.03 0.46 0.42 0.62 MB-24-056 168 174 6 0.12 0.5 0.14 0.08 0.5 0.6 0.88 and 194 212 18 0.07 0.33 0.07 0.03 0.4 0.36 0.53 and 422 428 6 0.19 0.39 0.12 0.05 1.87 0.58 0.85 MB-24-057 164 188 24 0.03 0.32 0.09 0.03 0.11 0.32 0.47 and 362 378 16 0.3 0.68 0.15 0.07 1.97 0.92 1.35 MB-24-058 194 208 14 0.11 0.62 0.2 0.07 0.67 0.7 1.02 including 198 208 10 0.13 0.77 0.23 0.08 0.76 0.85 1.24 and 348 378 30 0.41 1.02 0.24 0.1 1.88 1.33 1.95 including 364 372 8 0.85 2.48 0.57 0.22 4 3.06 4.47 and 394 404 10 0.25 0.46 0.07 0.07 0.94 0.67 0.98 MB-24-059 216 250 34 0.05 0.4 0.14 0.08 0.19 0.46 0.68 including 230 236 6 0.11 1.35 0.41 0.19 0.3 1.4 2.04 and 324 346 22 0.19 0.9 0.19 0.08 0.89 0.98 1.43 including 324 329 5 0.56 1.12 0.21 0.15 2.92 1.59 2.32 MB-24-060 240 256 16 0.08 0.33 0.08 0.04 0.39 0.38 0.56 MB-24-061 182 232 50 0.10 0.52 0.13 0.06 0.32 0.58 0.84 including 214 224 10 0.23 1.50 0.26 0.13 0.80 1.50 2.20 and 408 420 12 0.21 0.44 0.14 0.05 1.18 0.63 0.92 including 408 414 6 0.35 0.69 0.22 0.08 1.90 1.02 1.49

1. All lengths are in metres. Interval lengths of interceptions are assumed to be approximate to true width.

2. The Copper Equivalent (“CuEq”) calculation expressed in % is calculated as the sum of the theoretical in situ value of the constituent metals (Au + Pt + Pd + Cu + Ag) in one tonne sampled divided by the value of one percent of copper in such one tonne sample. The calculation makes no provision for expected metal recoveries or smelter payables. USD per ounce commodity prices of $1,500, $1,100, $1,800, $26 were used, respectively, for Pd, Pt, Au, Ag and a $3.20/lb value was assigned for Cu.

3. The Palladium Equivalent (“PdEq”) calculation expressed in g/t is calculated as the sum of the theoretical in situ value of the constituent metals (Au + Pt + Pd + Cu + Ag) in one tonne sampled divided by the value of one gram of palladium. The calculation makes no provision for expected metal recoveries or smelter payables. USD per ounce commodity prices of $1,500, $1,100, $1,800, $26 were used, respectively, for Pd, Pt, Au, Ag and a $3.20/lb value was assigned for Cu.

Continuation of the 2024 Exploration Program

Field crews are currently on site carrying out surface stripping, field mapping and soil sampling programs over priority exploration targets, including multiple high priority Goldspot targets presented above. The company looks forward to presenting results from these programs as the progress advances over the summer field season.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for the 2024 drilling assay program were unchanged from previous years and involve a rotating inclusion of one duplicate, blank, low-grade standard and high-grade standard every 15 samples. All controls are checked to be within a working limit of 2 standard deviations. Sample intervals are selected in 1m or 2m lengths dependent on the nature of the mineralized zone. The core samples are split on site using a diamond saw where half of the core is sent for analysis and the other half is securely stored on site for future reference. All samples are shipped to the ALS Global laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario for processing. Pulp sample material was then sent to the Vancouver ALS facility for analysis. ALS Minerals is independent of Generation Mining and operates with a quality management system and complies with the requirements of ISO9001:2008. The quality management system of ALS is audited both internally and by external parties. The samples were prepared and sent for multi-element analyses. Palladium, platinum and gold were analysed using method PGM-ICP23 using a nominal sample weight of 30g. Copper and silver were analysed using method ME-ICP41 (4 acid digest). Copper and silver grades above 1% and 100 g/t respectively, triggered an overlimit analysis by method OG46-OL.

Data verification programs have included a review of QA/QC data, re-sampling and sample analysis programs, and database verification. Validation checks were performed on data, and comprise checks on surveys, collar coordinates and assay data.

About Generation Mining Limited

Gen Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped palladium-copper deposit in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. On May 31, 2024, the Company filed an Amended Feasibility Study Update for the Marathon Project with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the “Feasibility Study”).

The Feasibility Study estimated a Net Present Value (using a 6% discount rate) of C$1.16 billion, an Internal Rate of Return of 25.8%, and a 2.3-year payback. The mine is expected to produce an average of 166,000 ounces of payable palladium and 41 million pounds of payable copper per year over a 13-year mine life (“LOM”). Over the LOM, the Marathon Project is anticipated to produce 2,122,000 ounces of palladium, 517 million lbs of copper, 485,000 ounces of platinum, 158,000 ounces of gold and 3,156,000 ounces of silver in payable metals. For more information, please review the Feasibility Study, filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com or on the Company’s website at https://genmining.com/projects/feasibility-study/.

The Marathon Property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining owns a 100% interest in the Marathon Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified, and approved by Mauro Bassotti , P.Geo , Vice President Geology of the Company, and Drew Anwyll, P.Eng, Chief Operating Officer both Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

