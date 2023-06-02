Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GBNY   US37149G1085

GENERATIONS BANCORP NY, INC.

(GBNY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:34:36 2023-06-02 am EDT
8.647 USD   -0.03%
11:59aGenerations Bancorp Ny : Welcomes New Board Member
PU
05/31Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 91,000 shares, representing 4% of its issued share capital.
CI
05/31Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Generations Bancorp NY : Welcomes New Board Member

06/02/2023 | 11:59am EDT
GENERATIONS BANCORP NY, INC. WELCOMES NEW ADDITION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Seneca Falls, N.Y. - Generations Bancorp NY, Inc., the holding company for Generations Bank, announces the addition of Alicia Pender to its board of directors effective May, 18, 2023. The addition of Ms. Pender comes after the retirement of Dr. Sinicropi, who retired from the board of directors in May after 30 years of service.

Pender is the director of finance for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester, where she has been employed for the last 40 years.

Prior to her service at Sisters of St. Joseph, Pender was the controller for ACSI, a subsidiary of Rochester Community Savings Bank and before that, a Senior Manager at KPMG. Pender also served on the board of directors for Fairport Savings Bank for 14 years.

Pender earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the St. Bonaventure University. After graduating, she went on to obtain her CPA license.

"We're thrilled to welcome our newest member, Alicia Pender, to the board of directors. With an extensive background in accounting and finance, Ms. Pender brings a wealth of expertise to our board," said President & CEO, Menzo Case. "We are confident that Ms. Pender's unique insights and deep understanding of the financial industry will greatly contribute to Generations Bank's continued success."

Pender resides in Fairport with her husband and has three adult children.

Generations Bancorp NY Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 15:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,9 M - -
Net income 2022 1,09 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 20,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 77,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Menzo D. Case President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela M. Krezmer Chief Financial Officer
Bradford M. Jones Chairman
Derek M. Dyson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jose A. Acevedo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERATIONS BANCORP NY, INC.-19.91%20
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.20%402 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%230 414
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.12%221 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%161 199
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.58%150 314
