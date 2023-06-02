Generations Bancorp NY : Welcomes New Board Member

Seneca Falls, N.Y. - Generations Bancorp NY, Inc., the holding company for Generations Bank, announces the addition of Alicia Pender to its board of directors effective May, 18, 2023. The addition of Ms. Pender comes after the retirement of Dr. Sinicropi, who retired from the board of directors in May after 30 years of service.



Pender is the director of finance for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester, where she has been employed for the last 40 years.



Prior to her service at Sisters of St. Joseph, Pender was the controller for ACSI, a subsidiary of Rochester Community Savings Bank and before that, a Senior Manager at KPMG. Pender also served on the board of directors for Fairport Savings Bank for 14 years.



Pender earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the St. Bonaventure University. After graduating, she went on to obtain her CPA license.



"We're thrilled to welcome our newest member, Alicia Pender, to the board of directors. With an extensive background in accounting and finance, Ms. Pender brings a wealth of expertise to our board," said President & CEO, Menzo Case. "We are confident that Ms. Pender's unique insights and deep understanding of the financial industry will greatly contribute to Generations Bank's continued success."



Pender resides in Fairport with her husband and has three adult children.