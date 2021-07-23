Generex Biotechnology : Material Event (Form 8-K)

Other Events.

On July 22, 2021, Generex Biotechnology Corporation (' Generex ') on behalf of itself and its subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Inc. (collectively 'Generex') entered into a Quality Agreement with PPD Development, L.P. ('PPD') regarding Generex's efforts to develop Generex's li- Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus peptide vaccine (the 'Quality Agreement'). The Quality Agreement describes the standards, expectations, and responsibilities of Generex and PPD with respect to managing quality, including, but not limited to, quality assurance (QA) and quality risk management (QRM) for the services and/or deliverables.

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. PPD's customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and approximately 24,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

Ii-Key Platform Overview

The Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is designed as a 'Complete Vaccine' that has the potential to induce the T-Cell and antibody immune responses that can provide protective immunity with long-lasting immunologic memory against SARS-CoV-2 in a highly specific manner to ensure safety. Ii-Key is a platform technology enabled by the amino acid key sequence 'LRMK' that is shared across the platform. The LRMK key sequence works by its ability to deliver any desired peptide epitope of interest directly to the MHC Class 2 complex on the surface of antigen presenting cells. Once a suitable target epitope is identified, an Ii-Key vaccine candidate is created by means of synthetic peptide synthesis, which produces a single linear amino acid chain that includes the Ii-Key sequence, a short inert linker sequence, and the target epitope of interest. In this way, the target epitope is delivered by the Ii-Key sequence directly to antigen presenting cells, resulting in an immune system stimulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this report may contain certain forward-looking statements. All statements included concerning activities, events or developments that the Generex expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties also include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex cannot be sure when or if it will be permitted by regulatory agencies to undertake additional clinical trials or to commence any particular phase of clinical trials. Because of this, statements regarding the expected timing of clinical trials or ultimate regulatory approval cannot be regarded as actual predictions of when Generex will obtain regulatory approval for any 'phase' of clinical trials or when it will obtain ultimate regulatory approval by a particular regulatory agency. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Additional information on these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8- K and other documents filed with the SEC.

