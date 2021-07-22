Log in
    GGC   CA37148M1068

GENERIC GOLD CORPORATION

(GGC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/20
0.365 CAD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generic Gold Announces Warrant Extension

07/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OCTQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,150,800 common share purchase warrants originally issued on July 23, 2018 (the "Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.50 for an additional twelve (12) months, being July 23, 2022. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of four properties covering 12,563 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal, and east of Amex Exploration's Perron project and the past-producing Normétal mine. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

For further information contact:

Generic Gold Corp.
Richard Patricio, President and CEO
Tel: 416-456-6529
rpatricio@genericgold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91019


Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,87 M -3,87 M -3,87 M
Net cash 2020 5,21  4,15  4,15 
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Patricio President & Chief Executive Officer
Arvin Ramos Chief Financial Officer
Victor Cantore Independent Director
Nathan Tribble Independent Director
Kelly Malcolm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERIC GOLD CORPORATION-15.12%28
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION18.02%27 754
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-1.60%8 099
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-18.44%6 090
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-3.98%5 541
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-15.58%4 039