Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Generic Gold Corporation    GGC   CA37148M1068

GENERIC GOLD CORPORATION

(GGC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generic Gold Provides Exploration Update on Belvais Project, in the Chicobi Deformation Zone, Quebec

12/17/2020 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) -  Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OTCQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of exploration work on its Belvais Project ("Belvais" or "the Project") in Québec. The groundwork for the B-horizon soil sampling program has been completed and samples have been sent for analysis. Results are expected by mid to late January. The VTEMTM Geophysical Program continues to progress well. Completion is envisaged for January with results from the survey to follow soon after. Belvais lies directly south-east of Amex Exploration's Perron Project, which has made several high-grade gold discoveries (please refer to Amex Exploration's website). Generic Gold holds a significant land position of 12,563 hectares in the immediate Normétal area.

The B-horizon soil sampling program is an important data point for target generation. The B-horizon level of soil has one or more of the following: enrichment in organic matter, iron and aluminum, by the development of soil structure. Anomalous values found in this layer can be an indication of a bedrock source. During the 16-day soil sampling campaign, 369 samples were taken, spread out across the four blocks of Belvais (see Figure 1), with line spacings between 120-150 metres. The work was completed by a team of six geologists and technicians. The team also took advantage of the opportunity in the field to complete mapping of a number of outcrops and to note all access ways. Follow up sampling work on these mapped outcrops is planned for next year.

Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration of Generic Gold, said, "As illustrated in Figure 1 this was a comprehensive soil sampling program and our team at Laurentia Exploration has done a great job of getting the program completed on time. Their efficiency speaks to the ease of access to the entire Belvais property and the experience and proficiency of the team on site. We're pleased with the pace and progression of our inaugural exploration activities on Belvais and we eagerly await results from the lab."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3923/70478_c1367fd10411e875_001.jpg

Figure 1: Geological Map of the Normétal area showing all B-horizon soil samples taken across the Company's four blocks of claims on the Belvais Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3923/70478_c1367fd10411e875_001full.jpg

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of four properties covering 12,563 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal, and east of Amex Exploration's Perron project and the past-producing Normétal mine. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

For further information contact:

Generic Gold Corp.
Richard Patricio, President & CEO
Tel: (416) 456-6529
rpatricio@genericgold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70478


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about GENERIC GOLD CORPORATION
06:05aGeneric Gold Provides Exploration Update on Belvais Project, in the Chicobi D..
NE
11/25Generic Gold Announces Completion of Acquisition of Des Meloizes Property
NE
11/10GENERIC GOLD : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
AQ
11/09Generic Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market
NE
11/02GENERIC GOLD : Strengthens Technical Team and Appoints Vice President Exploratio..
AQ
10/30Generic Gold Strengthens Technical Team and Appoints Vice President Explorati..
NE
10/28GENERIC GOLD : to Conduct VTEM Geophysical Survey and B-Horizon Soil Sampling on..
AQ
10/27Generic Gold to Conduct VTEM(TM) Geophysical Survey and B-Horizon Soil Sampli..
NE
09/29Generic Gold Expands Belvais Land Position in Normetal Region, Quebec
NE
09/28Generic Gold Expedites Property Acquisition in Abitibi Region of Quebec
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,26 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,83x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart GENERIC GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Generic Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard J. Patricio President & Chief Executive Officer
Arvin Ramos Chief Financial Officer
Victor Cantore Independent Director
Nathan Tribble Independent Director
Kelly Malcolm Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERIC GOLD CORPORATION458.33%17
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION24.72%25 340
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED41.74%8 097
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED28.95%6 332
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.244.73%4 417
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK116.07%3 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ