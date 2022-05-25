Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Generix Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENX   FR0010501692

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/25 09:45:09 am EDT
9.540 EUR    0.00%
12:02pExecution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by Pléiade Investissement to New Gen Holding, leading to a proposed public tender offer [...]
GL
12:01pExecution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by Pléiade Investissement to New Gen Holding, leading to a proposed public tender offer
AQ
05/24Generix Group listed as a 2022 Top 100 Supply Chain Logistics IT Providers
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Execution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by Pléiade Investissement to New Gen Holding, leading to a proposed public tender offer [...]

05/25/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Execution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by Pléiade Investissement to New Gen Holding, leading to a proposed public tender offer, and, if applicable, a squeeze-out, by New Gen Holding on Generix Group (GENX - FR0010501692) shares.

Paris, May 25, 2022 – Following their entry into exclusive negotiations announced through a previous press release dated April 22, 2022, Generix Group, its top management, including Mr. Jean-Charles Deconninck, Mrs. Aïda Collette-Sène, Mr Ludovic Luzza and Mr Philippe Seguin (the "Managers") and Pléiade Investissement and its management ("Pléiade") announce having obtained the approval of the employee representative bodies and having entered into a binding investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Montefiore Investment ("Montefiore") on May 24, 2022, which provides for the acquisition by a special purpose company, New Gen Holding, of the shares held by the Managers and Pléiade in Generix Group, by way of contributions in kind and sales of shares (the "Transaction"), and the filing of a tender offer funded by Montefiore (the "Tender Offer").

In the context of the Transaction, pursuant to the provisions of the Agreement, Pléiade Investissement transferred a controlling stake of 42.40% of the share capital of Generix Group (35.48% on a fully diluted basis), representing its entire shareholding in Generix Group to New Gen Holding.

The completion of the Transaction, which remains subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority, could take place during June, and will lead to the filing of the Tender Offer.

The parties will keep the market informed of the completion of these different steps.

Attachment


All news about GENERIX GROUP S.A.
12:02pExecution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by..
GL
12:01pExecution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by..
AQ
05/24Generix Group listed as a 2022 Top 100 Supply Chain Logistics IT Providers
GL
05/23Generix SA announced that it has received funding from Montefiore Investment, SA
CI
05/12Appointment of consulting firm Farthouat Finance as independent expert in connection wi..
GL
05/12Appointment of consulting firm Farthouat Finance as independent expert in connection wi..
AQ
04/26Generix To Resume Trading In Paris After Unveiling Takeover Deal With Pléiade, Montefio..
MT
04/25Generix Group announces the resumption of its listing as of April 26, 2022
AQ
04/25France's Generix Enters Negotiations With Montefiore Investment To File Public Tender O..
MT
04/22Generix Group publishes today its revenues for the 2021/2022 fiscal year
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84,0 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net income 2022 4,70 M 5,04 M 5,04 M
Net Debt 2022 7,10 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 216 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Generix Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,54 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman-Management Board
Aïda Collette-Sène Chief Executive Officer
François Théry Chief Financial Officer
François Poirier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Seguln Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.11.19%232
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.81%1 941 707
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.85%52 342
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.57%45 374
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.94%41 735
SEA LIMITED-68.11%39 932