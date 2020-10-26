Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Generix Group S.A.    GENX   FR0010501692

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/26 12:36:14 pm
7.84 EUR   +0.51%
01:10pGENERIX S A : Q2 Revenue 2020/2021
PU
01:03pGENERIX S A : Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021
AQ
01:03pGENERIX S A : Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generix S A : Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 26 october, 2020


Revenue for Q2 2020/2021: €19.2 M (-3 %)

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the second quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Resilient business model limits crisis impact

Q2 Revenue 2020/2021: €19.2 million (-3%)

 Quarter ended
September 30		Change6 months ended September 30Change
Unaudited (K€)2020201920202019
SaaS7 7808 076-4%15 69616 253-3%
Maintenance4 5104 888-8%8 9779 667-7%
Licenses1 3391 02930%1 8611 7298%
Software revenues13 62913 993-3%26 53427 649-4%
Consulting Services5 5585 816-4%11 56612 211-5%
Revenues19 18719 809-3%38 10039 860-4%


*Reclassification of €242 K for the second quarter and €482 K for the first half-year as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q2 and -2% for H1), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, dropped 9% over Q2 and H1.

The second quarter unfolded in a continuously demanding economic and health climate. However, our customers’ confidence in our ability to support them over the long term has allowed the Group to record turnover of €19.2 M, with a decrease limited to 3%. 

SaaS activities, which were slightly down, showed a drop in customary over-consumption. Contractual commitments have remained at their normal level.

License sales have grown by 30%. They were driven by a dynamic North American market, where licenses are the norm, with a threefold increase in signatures as compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

New SaaS contracts for Q2: €0.6 M

 Quarter ended September 30Var. Q2 2020 vs Q2 20196 months ended September 30Var. 2020 vs 2019
Unaudited (K€)2020201920202019
New SaaS contract signing (ACV*)648677-4%1 1811 359-13%

*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

Our existing and prospective clients continued to sign new SaaS contracts amounting to €0.6 M, close to the amount recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Prospects

The level of revenue and signatures for the quarter is in line with Group expectations in the context of the pandemic. The hypothesis of a gradual return to normal economic activity starting from September 2020 has not yet materialized and leads the Group to anticipate a slight drop in revenue for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Work on cost structure suggests a controlled decrease in EBITDA margin, without including the impact of funding for Research and Development. This effort is part of the perspective to support expected growth in subsequent fiscal years.

With a healthy financial situation and better cash flow than this time last year, the Group confirms its strategy of consolidating activity in Europe and developing activity in North America.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company’s supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: December 7th, 2020 after the market closes

Results of the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 650 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

 

Financial Communication Contacts:
Generix Group—Ludovic Luzza—Chief Financial Officer—Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 – lluzza@generixgroup.com
CIC Market Solutions—Stéphanie Stahr—Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57—stephanie.stahr@cic.fr

Attachment


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERIX GROUP S.A.
01:10pGENERIX S A : Q2 Revenue 2020/2021
PU
01:03pGENERIX S A : Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021
AQ
01:03pGENERIX S A : Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2020 / 2021
GL
08:45aRESHORING VERSUS NEAR-SHORING : What's the Best Approach?
PU
06:09aGENERIX S A : Group - Creation of Soft Group Romania
GL
03:10aGENERIX S A : Group accelerates its R&D investments and announces the creation o..
PU
07/27GENERIX : Revenue for Q1 2020/2021
PU
07/27GENERIX : Group - First Quarter Revenue 2020/2021
GL
06/10GENERIX GROUP - 2019/2020 RESULTS : Ebitda 17%
GL
06/10GENERIX GROUP - 2019/2020 RESULTS : Ebitda 17%
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82,0 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net income 2021 3,60 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net Debt 2021 9,30 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 599
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Generix Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00 €
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Spread / Highest target 2,56%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman-Management Board
Aïda Collette-Sène Chief Executive Officer
François Poirier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Seguln Chief Operating Officer
Ludovic Luzza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.16.42%206
ACCENTURE PLC9.08%145 530
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES24.29%136 571
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.46%103 307
INFOSYS LIMITED53.53%64 496
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.49%64 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group