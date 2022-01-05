Generix S A : Growing Food & Beverage Companies Through WMS System Integration

Log in
Successful supply chain management relies on information and communication in order to track the movement of goods, spot issues, and make effective day-to-day decisions to, ultimately, deliver the right items, to the right customers, on time.
Integration across this ecosystem can yield:

  1. Greater efficiency through streamlined and optimized operations.
  2. Time and cost savings through productivity improvements, waste reduction, and efficiency increases.
  3. Accelerated time-to-market with automated processes, optimized workflows, and the ability to make decisions faster.
  4. More flexibility to adapt and change strategies to meet demands or shifts in consumer behavior.
  5. Added insights by using advanced analytics on centralized, accessible data.

Often, the types of systems in this ecosystem include:

  • Warehouse management systems (WMS)
  • Order management systems (OMS)
  • Manufacturing execution systems (MES)
  • Transportation management systems (TMS)
  • Warehouse control systems
  • Yard management systems (YMS)
  • Enterprise asset management systems (EAM)
  • Enterprise resource planning systems (ERP)
A Digital Supply Chain Hub with SOLOCHAIN WMS Integrations

Companies that focus on creating Digital Supply Chain Hub can break down silos of legacy systems and bring processes and data into an integrated and connected ecosystem. SOLOCHAIN WMS transforms warehouse operations to scale for growth with the integration capabilities to support companies, in particular Food and Beverage, digitizing the supply chain processes.

Importance to Food & Beverage Companies

Digitization of supply chain processes is critical to future growth. The SOLOCHAIN WMS ecosystem provides the specific processes and capabilities Food & Beverage Companies require:

  • Advanced warehouse functions and manufacturing execution
  • Optimized production floor execution and lean manufacturing
  • Work-in-process management and tracking
  • License plate and container management
  • Recipe management and consumption module
  • Quality assurance with electronic checklists
  • Track and trace capabilities
  • Electronic recall capabilities
Built-in MES

As the command center of manufacturing operations, MES enables manufacturers to attain high inventory accuracy, productivity, and waste elimination throughout the manufacturing process. SOLOCHAIN WMS has built-in MES functionality to give businesses visibility and traceability within their supply chain. This integration is ideal for manufacturers and industries with multi-stage manufacturing processes and traceability regulations, like Food and Beverage, that need to connect the warehouse to the production floor and trace raw materials and finished goods forwards and backward.

Warehouse Control System Integration

Warehouse control systems are important to a warehouse's automation capabilities as it controls and monitors equipment performance. SOLOCHAIN WMS integrates with various warehouse control system components, such as conveyor belts, sorters, scales, pick-to-light systems, carousels, and print and apply stations.

Mobile Hardware Integrations

Mobility is central to efficient warehouse operations. Handheld and mobile devices make it possible for a worker to be mobile within the warehouse, but it also can boost employee morale. By giving and utilizing devices that workers are comfortable with - iPads, touch screens, etc. - work is more enjoyable, and it takes less time to complete tasks. SOLOCHAIN WMS is platform-agnostic and compatible with Apple iOS, Android OS, and Microsoft Windows mobile.

For Cameron's coffee, using iPads and tablets for production combined with other handheld devices enabled workers to run more production lines, be more mobile, and reduce the need for computers at every station.

ERP Integration

ERP systems support supply chain planning and manage day-to-day business activities, such as procurement, purchasing, risk management, accounting, and more. It is critical for a company's warehouse management system to share information with its ERP seamlessly. SOLOCHAIN WMS provides out-of-the-box integration with third-party ERP systems to synchronize data and monitor inbound and outbound transactions in real-time.
This integration allows companies to report faster, close month-end sooner, and manage all business processes better.

ERP integrations include:

  • SAP
  • Oracle Peoplesoft
  • Oracle JD Edwards Enterprise One
  • Microsoft Dynamic AX
  • Microsoft Dynamics Nav
  • Microsoft Dynamics GP
  • Syspro
  • Epicor
  • And others as we are ERP agnostic!
TMS Integration

TMS systems can vary. And how companies ship their products is shifting with changing consumer behaviors. Traditionally, large companies would send products LTL using freight brokers. With eCommerce and omni-channel distribution taking priority, there is a movement toward using small package courier systems. SOLOCHAIN WMS integrates with a variety of TMS systems.

SOLOCHAIN can further optimize warehouse processes, such as picking strategies, based on information exchange with the TMS through this integration.

Manufacturer Blue Streak Electronics doubled output capacity and expanded to eCommerce channels using SOLOCHAIN WMS and a TMS, ProShip, for small parcel shipping.

Read more about how four companies used SOLOCHAIN WMS and integrations to digitize their supply chain processes, transform operations, and facilitate growth.

Generix Group North America provides a series of solutions within our Supply Chain Hub product suite to create efficiencies across an entire supply chain. Our solutions are in use around the world, and our experience is second-to-none. We invite you to contact us to learn more.

