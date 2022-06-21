Generix S A : Jacquet Brossard launches the SaaS transformation of its transport and procurement operations with Generix Group

Topics

Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, is supporting Jacquet Brossard, a Limagrain Group company and major player in the food industry, in the transformation of its transport and supply operations with the transition of Generix TMS and GCR (Generix Collaborative Replenishment) solutions to SaaS. The objective: more services and more visibility in real time for its network of distributors.

Since the beginning of its collaboration with Jacquet Brossard, more than 12 years ago, Generix has supported the company in its successive stages of growth, with its TMS (Transport Management System) and GCR (Generix Collaborative Replenishment) solutions, for the management of physical flows.

Today, Generix is supporting Jacquet Brossard in a new strategic step for the company. Within the framework of the SING project (New Generation Information System), the food brand intends to improve the performance and services offered to its distributors in terms of transport and supply.

As part of this project, Jacquet Brossard is moving its TMS to SaaS, a secure and scalable solution, benefiting from regular updates, in line with the new SING project standards.

For the management of its supply, the GCR solution will allow Jacquet Brossard to monitor its operations in a more detailed and in-depth manner, while offering a highly secure environment to its entire network of distributors.

"We are delighted to support once again Jacquet Brossard in this major step forward. The transition of transportation and supply operations to SaaS was a major challenge because of its strategic importance. Together, we have found the best way to work together to enable Jacquet Brossard to achieve its goal of meeting the new ambitions inherent in the SING project," emphasizes Philippe Seguin, General Manager of Generix Group in France.