    GENX   FR0010501692

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:06 2022-06-21 am EDT
9.560 EUR    0.00%
Generix S A : Jacquet Brossard launches the SaaS transformation of its transport and procurement operations with Generix Group

06/21/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Topics
Supply Chain

Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, is supporting Jacquet Brossard, a Limagrain Group company and major player in the food industry, in the transformation of its transport and supply operations with the transition of Generix TMS and GCR (Generix Collaborative Replenishment) solutions to SaaS. The objective: more services and more visibility in real time for its network of distributors.

Since the beginning of its collaboration with Jacquet Brossard, more than 12 years ago, Generix has supported the company in its successive stages of growth, with its TMS (Transport Management System) and GCR (Generix Collaborative Replenishment) solutions, for the management of physical flows.

Today, Generix is supporting Jacquet Brossard in a new strategic step for the company. Within the framework of the SING project (New Generation Information System), the food brand intends to improve the performance and services offered to its distributors in terms of transport and supply.

As part of this project, Jacquet Brossard is moving its TMS to SaaS, a secure and scalable solution, benefiting from regular updates, in line with the new SING project standards.

For the management of its supply, the GCR solution will allow Jacquet Brossard to monitor its operations in a more detailed and in-depth manner, while offering a highly secure environment to its entire network of distributors.

"We are delighted to support once again Jacquet Brossard in this major step forward. The transition of transportation and supply operations to SaaS was a major challenge because of its strategic importance. Together, we have found the best way to work together to enable Jacquet Brossard to achieve its goal of meeting the new ambitions inherent in the SING project," emphasizes Philippe Seguin, General Manager of Generix Group in France.

Carlos Marques
Director of Information Systems
Jacquet Brossard
"In order to meet our new performance challenges and in the context of our new SING project, we need to offer increasingly efficient transportation and supply services. The evolution towards SaaS of our TMS and our GCR procurement solution is a lever, with the objective to gain in agility, to increase our efficiency and to guarantee a maximum security to our whole network of distributors"
Carlos Marques
Director of Information Systems
Jacquet Brossard

Disclaimer

Generix SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84,0 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net income 2022 4,70 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
Net Debt 2022 7,10 M 7,48 M 7,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 217 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Generix Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,56 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman-Management Board
Aïda Collette-Sène Chief Executive Officer
François Théry Chief Financial Officer
François Poirier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Seguln Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.11.42%228
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.36%1 852 183
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.24%46 761
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.17%45 391
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.63%45 307
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.21%39 458