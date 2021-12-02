Generix S A : Transportation solutions for retail companies

One of the most headache-inducing tasks in the retail sector is undoubtedly transport management. The increasing complexity of flows between suppliers, warehouses, stores, end customers and, of course, the inevitable returns. This can create a nightmare universe for those responsible for coordinating the transportation area, but, above all, it can open a gap through which the company's profitability is lost surprisingly quickly.

It is normal for the retail industry to face daily fluctuations and changes in its transportation needs, and in these conditions, having an effective Transportation Management System (TMS) solution is what makes the difference between companies that can always track and manage the movement of their goods and those that continue to blindly trust that everything will go according to plan.

As companies realize the importance of transportation and its direct impact on business results, TMS technology solutions are emerging as key tools to help improve the customer experience, increase the efficiency of their shipments to stores and reduce costs in their transportation network.

Download Our TMS Product Sheet

A TMS facilitates route and load optimization, contract writing, order tracking and shipment notifications so that not only is uncertainty reduced, but decisions can be made and executed in real time based on available information.

Multi-collection, multi-delivery, optimization of resources in terms of volume, weight and optimal mileage are unavoidable needs for a retailer who wants to stay in the market and not be left behind. As if all these day-to-day difficulties were not enough, Covid-19 has introduced more variability, uncertainty and difficulties in planning or maintaining fixed routes, so the flexibility provided by a TMS now takes on vital importance.

Generix Group North America provides a series of solutions within our Supply Chain Hub product suite to create efficiencies across an entire supply chain. From Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and more, software platforms can deliver a wide range of benefits that ultimately flow to the warehouse operator's bottom line. Our solutions are in use around the world and our experience is second-to-none. We invite you to contact us to learn more.

