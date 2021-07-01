Generix S A : Baomarc Automotive Solutions Optimizes EDI Management with Generix Group's TradeXpress solution

Topics

B2B Collaboration

Baomarc Automotive Solutions, a company of the BAOWU Group, world leader in the production of steel and components for the automotive industry and reference supplier of the most important brands in the sector, has chosen to optimize the management of EDI exchanges with its main Italian and international customers with TradeXpress by Generix Group, a software vendor specialized in SaaS solutions for collaborative supply chain management, present in over 60 countries worldwide with its EDI offering.

In a market characterized by the increasing pressure that car manufacturers exert on OEM companies, being able to count on an after-sales service of highest quality levels in an increasingly shorter time is a key competitive factor. This is what Baomarc asked Generix Group to do as part of the project to streamline the management of EDI flows with its main Italian and international customers.

As Baomarc's new EDI provider, Generix Group provided the Piedmontese OEM with the robustness of its TradeXpress platform, which has been used for over 20 years by some of the most demanding companies in the world in terms of integration, both for the volume of transmitted messages (several hundred thousand files per day) and for the high level of criticality of the flows handled.

Thanks to TradeXpress Baomarc can now count on a sophisticated tool to monitor in real time the transmissions in emission and reception, which is available via web in a simple and intuitive way.

The project will soon be integrated with a solution developed on Salesforce CRM that will allow automated management of technical support tickets, further speeding up their take-over and resolution.

'We are very satisfied with the 360° support that Generix Group is providing us for the EDI optimization project, which is strategic for us', commented Elena Prepelita, Information&Communications Manager at Baomarc Automotive Solutions. 'Generix' consulting collaborative approach has been very clear since the scouting phase of the new EDI solution and they fully confirmed it along the implementation: Generix has taken full responsibility for customer relationship management, which on the one hand relieved Baomarc of heavy tasks that are not part of our core business and, on the other hand, obviously speeded up the migration to the new solution. Even after the project start-up, in our daily operations, Generix' support proved to be up to our expectations, with decisive interventions that are always carried out in full compliance with the agreed SLAs', concluded Elena Prepelita.

'We are proud that Baomarc trusted Generix Group to manage their EDI exchanges. TradeXpress is a robust solution, already extensively used in other market segments, it can effectively match requirements and criticalities of the automotive industry too and it is offered along with an after-sale service more than adequate to the pressures of the automotive sector. Its functional perimeter is much broader than the EDI classic one, it allows a more structured flux management through end-to-end visibility and the ability to configure alerts and notifications in case of events or missed events that need to be taken into account. All of this guarantees an important support for proactive management of cases/situations that are out of the ordinary (Note: to be meant as extraordinary) and, ultimately, for business continuity', added Loretta Chiantaretto, General Manager at Generix Group Italia.