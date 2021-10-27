Generix Supply Chain Solution on Gartner Magic Quadrant

A closely-followed series of market research publications produced by Gartner, the Magic Quadrant or "Gartner MQ" uses an evaluation matrix to analyze the positioning of technology-based companies, rate technology vendors based on a defined criteria, and display vendor strengths and weaknesses, according to Techopedia.

Used to evaluate a vendor before a specific technology product, service, or solution is purchased, the Gartner MQ evaluates each vendor on vision-completeness and execution ability. Digging down deeper, it classifies each vendor into four different quadrants: leaders, challengers, visionaries, and niche players.

An industry standard resource for supply chain professionals wanting unbiased research on the key players for advanced WMS solutions, the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems is compiled based on the research firm's rigorous methodology. With this information at their fingertips, companies can make a solid evaluation of WMS vendors based on multiple different criteria.

"The WMS market remains vibrant with vendors continuing to innovate,"Gartner points out. "Progress is being made in adaptability and support for automation while cloud services grow faster than the overall market. Supply chain technology leaders should use this (Gartner MQ) research to understand the current state of the WMS market."

Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses, and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity, and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

With two distinct WMS solutions, Solochain WMS and Generix WMS, Generix Group provides full-featured WMS functionality, high visibility and trackability, highly configurable automation platforms, and interactive on-the-job workforce training. The modern and intuitive visual interface supports real-time decision-making and critical business needs, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) as well as slow-moving consumer goods (SMCG) industries.

Working together with Locus Robotics, Generix recently rolled out automated warehouse solutions across Europe that include Locus's innovative autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

Furthermore, with ever-increasing changes in the industry, Generix can swiftly accommodate high growth needs from level-1 warehouse operations up to level 5, thus allowing hyper-growth for clients while digital transformation exponentially accelerates organic growth.

Solochain WMS is built on a scalable and flexible platform that powers its use as a warehouse management system, a manufacturing execution system, a transportation management system, and more. Highly configurable in terms of information layout, mobile workflow processes, reporting, and optimization rules, the WMS' technological infrastructure is designed for maximum configuration flexibility and performance scalability.

Solochain WMS adapts and scales to meet a company's needs all from within the same warehouse facility. It's a highly flexible and adaptive warehouse management system that's built for companies that need their supply chains to be nimble, efficient, and scaling, while ensuring execution excellence, compliance, and operational stability. And, for companies that perform product transformation (manufacturing, product kitting, etc.), Generix's fully native Manufacturing Execution System (MES) can be enabled in WMS for complete inventory visibility throughout work-in-progress stages.

Highlighting Generix's strengths, Gartner says the company is expanding with a new entity in the Netherlands, a software engineering center in Romania, and its services center in Portugal. The company is also growing in North America with more than one-quarter of its business now outside its home geography.

"Solochain is well-suited to combination manufacturing and warehouse operations because it offers a seamlessly integrated WMS and MES," Gartner says in its review. "This goes beyond simple transactional integration and addresses complexities of process integration between the warehouse and the shop floor."

Gartner goes on to say that Generix Solochain offers powerful visual tools to facilitate, accelerate, and enhance implementations, and to provide ongoing support. It provides a model-driven architecture and back-office capabilities that document every client interaction in the application, facilitating upgrades.

According to one Gartner peerinsights user review, the company's Solochain implementation was a multi-phased project. The first phase involved implementing the core WMS software and the second phase was the full integration with the firm's existing ERP systems.

"The Solochain implementation team focused closely on our business process. Understanding the nature and rationale of our operations was the priority," the company says. "Solochain offers many great best practice features out of the box. Understanding that functionality and relating it to our processes allowed us to redesign poorly performing operations and optimize others. We found the implementation team to be open-minded and very knowledgeable."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

