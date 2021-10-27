How WMS allows Yakima Chief Hops to increase customer satisfaction

YCH comprises 59 users located in 3 campuses, which in turn are located in Sunnyside and Yakima in California, as well as a new one Belgium. Each of these facilities has its own warehouse. These facilities function with multi-channel distribution to supply a variety of clients, from private to commercial brewers, using eCommerce.

YCH's commitment to safety and complete traceability of their ingredients requires precise inventory visibility, control, and tracking elements from the field all the way to the transformation process. Inventory accuracy is the key for success and for YCH to reach their data visibility goals.

YCH decided to implement Solochain WMS to gain the inventory accuracy they needed. With the warehouse management system, YCH collected constant data on the movement of their products in their facilities. Thanks to this visibility, they cut losses from inventory mistakes that the system enabled them to avoid.

The Solochain WMS also integrated with the Sage X3 ERP and Magento eCommerce due to the flexibility of the WMS.

Automating: Opting for automation and switching to the WMS allowed YCH to reduce paper usage by shifting from a pen and paper process to scan guns, which also allowed them to store more data while being more efficient. In addition, automation enabled them to trace the hops to their original growers. This also makes recall management easier and the products safer.

Cost Reduction: The new system increased YCH's precision and decreased losses related to inefficiency. Inventory visibility assured that YCH stopped experiencing the lost inventory cases they had prior to implementation. Once the Solochain WMS was implemented, the company realized a net gain of 83,861 Cartons that did not have to be transferred prior to shipping out to the customers.

Increase in Customer Satisfaction: YCH has been able to cut multiple days from their shipping time which has improved the satisfaction of their customers who received their orders much faster. They also achieved 24-hour turnaround for eCommerce leading to satisfied customers.

Better Environment for Employees: Employees experienced a smooth change from the old system to the new one. The user-friendly Solochain interface helped the adaptation and provided a process that employees could use more comfortably and that allowed them to work more efficiently.

Solochain WMS helped Yakima Chief Hops in their strive for increased visibility, safety, and quality of service. The gained inventory visibility facilitated recalls when necessary, while the increase in warehouse management efficiency allowed YCH to offer a faster and more precise service to their customers.

As a 100% grower-owned network of family hop farms, Yakima Chief Hops is uniquely positioned to establish strong relationships between the growers who supply our quality hops and the brewing customers who utilize our products in their beers.

"Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. Through our commitment to continuous improvement, we aim to be leaders of innovation, quality and customer service."

Generix Group North America provides a series of solutions within our Supply Chain Hub product suite to create efficiencies across an entire supply chain. From Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and more, software platforms can deliver a wide range of benefits that ultimately flow to the warehouse operator's bottom line. Our solutions are in use around the world and our experience is second-to-none. We invite you to contact us to learn more.

