Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Generix Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENX   FR0010501692

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-16 am EDT
9.600 EUR    0.00%
12:26pProvision of the draft information memorandum
GL
12:25pProvision of the draft information memorandum
AQ
06/15GENERIX S A : How Integrated WMS/MES Solutions Help You Gain a Competitive Edge in the Food & Beverage Industry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provision of the draft information memorandum

06/16/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As announced on June 13, New Gen Holding SAS filed on June 15, 2022 a simplified public offer for Generix Group shares at a price of €9.50 per share, plus an additional €0.50 per share if the threshold of 90% of the share capital and voting rights is reached at the end of the offer.

The project of a simplified takeover bid and the Draft Prospectus remain subject to the review of the AMF.

The Draft Prospectus is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Generix Group (www.generixgroup.com/fr) and may also be available free of charge from the registered office of Generix Group (ArteParc Lille-Lesquin (Bâtiment 2A), 2 rue des Peupliers - 59810 Lesquin) and from Alantra (7 rue Jacques Bingen - 75017 Paris)

In accordance with article 231-28 of the general regulation of the AMF, the information relating to the characteristics, particularly the legal, financial, and accounting characteristics of New Gen Holding SAS and Generix Group will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the simplified public tender offer. A press release will be issued to inform the public of the procedures for making this information available.

Following the acquisition of Generix Group shares as described in the previous press release published by Generix Group on June 13, 2022, New Gen Holding currently holds 55.52% of the capital and 53.13% of the theoretical voting rights of Generix Group.

New Gen Holding, Montefiore and Generix Group's managers acting in concert hold 67.18% of Generix Group's capital and 65.24% of its theoretical voting rights.

In the event of the exercise of the 4,433,552 stock warrants that will be acquired by New Gen Holding under the agreements concluded with the managers, and without taking into account the securities that would be contributed to the simplified takeover bid, the aforementioned concert would hold 72.54% of Generix Group's capital and the Floating Share would hold 27.36% of the Company's capital.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Financial Communication Contact: François Théry - Chief Financial Officer - +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 - fthery@generixgroup.com

Investor Relations: Julia Bridger – EuroLand Corporate - +33 (0)1 44 70 20 84 - jbridger@elcorp.com

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The distribution of this press release, the offer and acceptance thereof may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves of and observe any applicable legal restrictions. New Gen Holding disclaims any liability for any violation by any person of any applicable legal restrictions.

Attachment


All news about GENERIX GROUP S.A.
12:26pProvision of the draft information memorandum
GL
12:25pProvision of the draft information memorandum
AQ
06/15GENERIX S A : How Integrated WMS/MES Solutions Help You Gain a Competitive Edge in the Foo..
PU
06/14Pléiade, Montefiore Secure 13% Stake In Generix Under Takeover Bid
MT
06/13Acquisition of shares by New Gen Holding through contributions in kind and purchase of ..
GL
06/13Acquisition of shares by New Gen Holding through contributions in kind and purchase of ..
AQ
06/13Generix Group Named in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management..
AQ
06/08Generix Group - Annual results 2021/2022
GL
06/08GENERIX GROUP S.A. : Annual results
CO
06/07GENERIX S A : Grupo CTC relies on Generix WMS to respond to its customers' logistics opera..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 84,0 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net income 2022 4,70 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net Debt 2022 7,10 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 218 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Generix Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,60 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman-Management Board
Aïda Collette-Sène Chief Executive Officer
François Théry Chief Financial Officer
François Poirier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Seguln Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.11.89%227
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 882 921
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.36%46 819
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.90%46 387
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.88%45 673
SEA LIMITED-66.17%42 361