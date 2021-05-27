Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Generix Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENX   FR0010501692

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reverse logistics: turning costs into opportunities

05/27/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Generix SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERIX GROUP S.A.
09:33aREVERSE LOGISTICS : turning costs into opportunities
PU
09:05aDATA SCIENCE AND SUPPLY CHAIN : bringing people and algorithms together
PU
05/25GENERIX S A  : Retail Extended Logistics and Generix Group strengthen their coll..
PU
04/28GOOD RESISTANCE OF THE 2020/2021 REV : -1%. Confirmation of profitability object..
GL
04/28GENERIX GROUP S.A.  : 4th quarter earnings
CO
04/27GENERIX S A  : Group appoints Valérie Berjonneau as the Human Resources Director..
PU
04/22GENERIX S A  : Group is referenced for the 5th consecutive year by Gartner in it..
PU
04/07GENERIX S A  : The Portuguese IT and Electronics distributor JP Sá Couto goes fo..
PU
03/18ALGORITHMS  : How do they contribute to warehouse preparations?
PU
02/04GENERIX S A  : The Portuguese industrial baker Costa & Ferreira implements Gener..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 79,2 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 201 M 245 M 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 628
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Generix Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 €
Last Close Price 8,88 €
Spread / Highest target -4,28%
Spread / Average Target -4,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman-Management Board
Aïda Collette-Sène Chief Executive Officer
Ludovic Luzza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
François Poirier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Seguln Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.26.86%245
ACCENTURE PLC8.71%180 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.33%160 642
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.23%128 113
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.78%82 712
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%81 565