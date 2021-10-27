Log in
    GENX   FR0010501692

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
10/27 11:35:12 am
9.46 EUR   -1.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Train your employees in digital tools: 3 best practices

10/27/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
In a sector that is constantly evolving and undergoing digital transformation, the effectiveness of training for logistics operators and managers is both a competitive lever and a competitive advantage.

  • How can you transfer new skills and reflexes to employees in an agile and sustainable way?
  • How can you encourage the adoption of digital tools in the face of potential resistance to change?

Our advice for optimizing the commitment of employees in the crucial process of 'digital upskilling':

1. Make digital meaningful again, with training in context or on the job

According to McKinsey, 90 million European workers will have to significantly renew their skills in the coming decade, as more than 20% of their current tasks will be taken over by technology. This is considerable, and it is likely that this figure will be even higher in the supply chain sector, where robotization and process automation are already prevalent. If these transformations can raise legitimate concerns in warehouses and logistics platforms, professional training is the ideal place to demystify technology by providing evidence of its usefulness and interest for employees. However, this is only possible if it provides concrete and realistic answers to everyday problems.
For your training courses, avoid focusing on generic e-learning modules or only on theoretical training courses, which are too disconnected from the reality of the field. When it comes to digital technology, employees need to project themselves. By organizing sessions directly in the workplace, through real-life applications, employees will be able to appropriate digital tools and perceive their impact. And thus, judge for themselves their potential benefits. This includes: the reduction of work drudgery, more space for initiative, quality control, and communication.

The rate employees are trained in digital technology and the completion rate of training courses are indicators that HR/training departments monitor closely. Especially in an industrial context, where access to online training is more complicated to organize. Some companies, such as Continental, have decided to install "learning boxes", a kind of bubble equipped with screens and digital tools, in the heart of production areas, to encourage employees to take self-service training through technical tutorials or serious games.

2. Encourage reverse mentoring

In the jargon of human resources, we speak of 'reverse mentoring'. The principle is to create a bilateral learning system between a young 'digital native' employee and a senior employee, less familiar with digital and technological uses. This approach can be part of an official mentoring program run by the company's training department, with predefined training content, an action plan, and objectives. Or it can be more informal and spontaneous, with exchanges and collaborative workshops. In all cases, this practice not only promotes the transfer of digital skills, but also stimulates intergenerational links within companies, while encouraging employee commitment and retention.

3. Leverage virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) devices

Used for training purposes, virtual reality offers the advantage of immersing employees in a work environment similar to their own, without risk to their safety and without interrupting the production line. In the case of augmented reality, they can even be immersed in the real 'setting' of their company. Equipped with a helmet, a joystick and a screen, learners can thus familiarize themselves with new gestures and undergo various business scenarios in a fun way. For example, they can drive a remote-controlled forklift truck while avoiding obstacles or try to find the fastest way to a product reference. They can even simulate inventory management in a virtual warehouse. This type of immersive experience allows the employee to be an actor in his training and to learn from his mistakes. Customized to the company's needs or available off-the-shelf from training program publishers, these devices can integrate collective simulation experiences, aimed at training multidisciplinary teams.

This VR-based approach is still relevant in the post-Covid era, where more and more tasks are destined to be performed remotely.

Thanks to virtual reality, Danone and Generix Group have developed, in Russia, a methodology allowing the production of remote warehouse management systems (WMS) in several sites in a synchronous way. Discover our dedicated content.

  • Data Science: new jobs in the Supply Chain
  • Warehouse storage: when algorithms facilitate optimization
  • Digitalization of the supply chain: what impact on the skills required?

Generix Group North America provides a series of solutions within our Supply Chain Hub product suite to create efficiencies across an entire supply chain. From Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and more, software platforms can deliver a wide range of benefits that ultimately flow to the warehouse operator's bottom line. Our solutions are in use around the world and our experience is second-to-none. We invite you to contact us to learn more.

Disclaimer

Generix SA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:08:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 88,0 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 5,30 M 6,15 M 6,15 M
Net cash 2022 2,90 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 215 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Generix Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERIX GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,46 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman-Management Board
Aïda Collette-Sène Chief Executive Officer
Ludovic Luzza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
François Poirier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Seguln Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.36.86%252
ACCENTURE PLC36.42%225 079
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.65%171 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.62%102 980
INFOSYS LIMITED35.67%95 245