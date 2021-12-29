Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2666   HK0000255361

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2666)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genertec Universal Medical : THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ANHUI LUZHOU HOSPITAL

12/29/2021 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]
THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ANHUI LUZHOU HOSPITAL 29/12/2021 17:48 Link SEHK pdf 02666 UNI MEDICAL
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE RENEWED LEASE AGREEMENTS 29/12/2021 17:48 Link SEHK pdf 01093 CSPC PHARMA
Interim Report 2021 29/12/2021 17:46 Link SEHK pdf 01315 GREEN ECONOMY
RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 29/12/2021 17:46 Link SEHK pdf 00193 CAPITAL ESTATE
NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN 29/12/2021 17:45 Link SEHK PDF 01093 CSPC PHARMA
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD SCHEME 29/12/2021 17:45 Link SEHK pdf 01177 SINO BIOPHARM
Reply Slip for the First H Shares Class Meeting of 2022 29/12/2021 17:44 Link SEHK pdf 03759 PHARMARON
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 29/12/2021 17:43 Link SEHK pdf 00147 IB SETTLEMENT
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section. 29/12/2021 17:42 Link SEHK docx 02883 CHINA OILFIELD
DATE OF BOARD MEETING 29/12/2021 17:39 Link SEHK pdf 01055 CHINA SOUTH AIR
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF INCREASED REGISTERED CAPITAL AT THE CONSIDERATION OF RMB14,000,000 IN THE TARGET COMPANY 29/12/2021 17:39 Link SEHK pdf 01626 JIA YAO HLDGS
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section. 29/12/2021 17:39 Link SEHK docx 02883 CHINA OILFIELD
Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2022 (Applicable to H Shareholders) 29/12/2021 17:38 Link SEHK pdf 03759 PHARMARON
Next Day Disclosure Return 29/12/2021 17:37 Link SEHK pdf 00777 NETDRAGON
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 29/12/2021 17:37 Link SEHK htm 02196 FOSUN PHARMA
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 29/12/2021 17:33 Link SEHK htm 02196 FOSUN PHARMA
Next Day Disclosure Return 29/12/2021 17:33 Link SEHK pdf 02314 LEE & MAN PAPER
Next Day Disclosure Return 29/12/2021 17:32 Link SEHK pdf 02327 MEILLEUREHEALTH
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE DEVELOPMENT IN XI'AN, PRC 29/12/2021 17:32 Link SEHK pdf 00162 CENTURY GINWA
Form of Proxy for the First H Shares Class Meeting of 2022 29/12/2021 17:32 Link SEHK pdf 03759 PHARMARON

Disclaimer

Genertec Universal Medical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
04:57aGENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL : The capital increase agreement in relation to anhui luzhou ho..
PU
12/28Genertec Universal Units Selling Underlying Assets to CITIC Securities
MT
12/21Genertec Universal Unit Raises Nearly $79 Million from Sale of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
12/16Genertec Universal Unit Eyes Nearly $79 Million from Sale of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
11/16Genertec Universal Unit Raises $75 Million from Sale of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
11/12Genertec Universal Unit Selling $78 Million Renminbi Bonds in Shanghai
MT
11/09VibroSense Dynamics AB signs a Framework Agreement with a large Chinese company group i..
AQ
10/29Genertec Universal's January-September Profit, Revenue Grow
MT
10/26GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL : Unit Raises $105 Million from Sale of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
10/21GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL : Unit Selling $156 Million Renminbi Bonds in Shanghai
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 251 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
Net income 2021 1 969 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,21x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 8 574 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 14 639
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,53 CNY
Average target price 5,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Bing Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jia Hong Peng Chairman
Qing Ming Feng Chief Medical Officer
Yin Quan Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Lui Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.15%1 346
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-31.05%6 008
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.59%5 491
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-13.81%5 139
GATX CORPORATION23.90%3 656
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC22.89%2 859