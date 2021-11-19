Log in
Genesco Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results And Hold Conference Call On December 3, 2021

11/19/2021 | 06:51am EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 on December 3, 2021, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,435 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-inc-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-december-3-2021-301428826.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
