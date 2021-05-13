Log in
    GCO   US3715321028

GENESCO INC.

(GCO)
  Report
Genesco Inc. : To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results And Hold Conference Call On May 27, 2021

05/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 on May 27, 2021, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,455 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids,  Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com.  In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-inc-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-may-27-2021-301291350.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
