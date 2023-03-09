Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genesco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCO   US3715321028

GENESCO INC.

(GCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
47.75 USD   +0.48%
07:14aGenesco : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:05aGenesco : Summary Results PPT – Q4 FY2023
PU
06:51aGenesco inc. reports fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesco : Summary Results PPT – Q4 FY2023

03/09/2023 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY23 Q4

GENESCO

Summary

Results

March 9, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-lookingstatements, including those regarding future sales, earnings, operating income, gross margins, expenses, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, tax rates, stores openings and closures, ESG progress and all other statements not addressing solely historical facts or present conditions. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intend," "expect," "feel," "believe," "anticipate," "optimistic" and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. A number of factors could cause differences. These include adjustments to projections reflected in forward-looking statements, including those resulting from weakness in store and shopping mall traffic, restrictions on operations imposed by government entities and/or landlords, changes in public safety and health requirements, and limitations on the Company's ability to adequately staff and operate stores. Differences from expectations could also result from stores closures and effects on the business as a result of civil disturbances; the level and timing of promotional activity necessary to maintain inventories at appropriate levels; our ability to pass on price increases to our customers; the imposition of tariffs on product

imported by the Company or its vendors as well as the ability and costs to move production of products in response to tariffs; the Company's ability to obtain from suppliers

products that are in-demand on a timely basis and effectively manage disruptions in product supply or distribution, including disruptions as a result of pandemics or geopolitical events; unfavorable trends in fuel costs, foreign exchange rates, foreign labor and material costs, and other factors affecting the cost of products; the effects of the British decision to exit the European Union, impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, and other sources of market weakness in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland; the effectiveness of the Company's omnichannel initiatives; costs associated with changes in minimum wage and overtime requirements; wage pressure in the U.S. and the U.K.; weakness in the consumer economy and retail industry; competition and fashion trends in the Company's markets; risks related to the potential for terrorist events; risks related to public health and safety events; changes in buying patterns by significant wholesale customers; retained liabilities associated with divestitures of businesses including potential liabilities under leases as the prior tenant or as a guarantor; and changes in the timing of holidays or in the onset of seasonal weather affecting period- to-period sales comparisons. Additional factors that could cause differences from expectations include the ability to renew leases in existing stores and control or lower

occupancy costs, and to conduct required remodeling or refurbishment on schedule and at expected expense levels; the Company's ability to realize anticipated cost

savings, including rent savings; the amount and timing of share repurchases; the Company's ability to achieve expected digital gains and gain market share; deterioration in the performance of individual businesses or of the Company's market value relative to its book value, resulting in impairments of fixed assets, operating lease right of use assets or intangible assets or other adverse financial consequences and the timing and amount of such impairments or other consequences; unexpected changes to the market for the Company's shares or for the retail sector in general; our ability to meet our sustainability, stewardship, emission and diversity, equity and inclusion related ESG projections, goals and commitments; costs and reputational harm as a result of disruptions in the Company's business or information technology systems either by security breaches and incidents or by potential problems associated with the implementation of new or upgraded systems; the Company's ability to realize any anticipated tax benefits in both the amount and timeframe anticipated; and the cost and outcome of litigation, investigations and environmental matters involving the Company. Additional factors are cited in the "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections

of, and elsewhere in, the Company's SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting the investor relations department

of Genesco via the Company's website, www.genesco.com. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of the subject matter of this release are beyond Genesco's ability to control or predict. Genesco undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Company at the time they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

NON-GAAP

Financial

Measures

We report consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting

principles ("GAAP"). However, to supplement these

consolidated financial results our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as earnings and earnings per share and operating income. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for related GAAP measures. We believe that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations and operating income adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP supplemental information to the comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix.

Our Footwear Focused Vision & Strategy

What We Aspire To Do

Create and curate leading footwear brands that represent style, innovation and self-expression;

be the destination for our consumers' favorite fashion footwear

How We Will Achieve Our Aspiration

Build enduring relationships with our target customers, grounded in unparalleled consumer and market insights

Excite and constantly exceed expectations by delivering distinctive experiences and products,

using our deep direct-to-consumer expertise across digital and physical

Our Footwear Focused

Strategic Initiatives/Pillars

Vision & Strategy

Footwear focused strategy spans six strategic growth pillars aimed at accelerating

Genesco's transformation and leveraging synergies to drive growth and sustainable profitability

1

2

3

4

5

6

Build

Maximize the

deeper

Accelerate

consumer

Intensify product

Reshape the

Pursue

relationship

digital to grow

insights to

innovation and

cost base to

synergistic

between

direct-

strengthen

trend insight

reinvest for

acquisitions to

physical and

to-consumer

customer

efforts

future growth

add to growth

digital

relationships and

brand equity

Values, organization, culture and ESG stewardship

Retail Platform

Branded Platform

The destination for young adult and teen fashion footwear and

partner of choice for leading global brands

Portfolio of leading owned and licensed brands

Strong Strategic

#1 omnichannel retailer of

#1 omnichannel retailer of

Deep brand heritage and

Deep brand heritage since

Positioning

teen fashion footwear

youth fashion footwear

reputation for quality product

1853 for Levi's

Disclaimer

Genesco Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENESCO INC.
07:14aGenesco : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:05aGenesco : Summary Results PPT – Q4 FY2023
PU
06:51aGenesco inc. reports fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results
PR
02/22Genesco to report fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results and hold conference call on march ..
PR
01/09Genesco Expects Fiscal 2023 Adjusted Earnings at Low End of $5.50-$5.90/Share Guidance;..
MT
01/09Genesco Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Genesco reports comparable sales
PR
01/09Genesco Inc. Announces Comparable Sales Results for the Quarter-To-Date Period Ended De..
CI
01/04Genesco inc. to present at 2023 icr conference on january 10, 2023
PR
2022Genesco employees fit park avenue elementary students with new shoes at annual cold fee..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENESCO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 387 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 602 M 602 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 700
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart GENESCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Genesco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,75 $
Average target price 50,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mimi Eckel Vaughn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. George Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Brently G. Baxter Chief Administrative & Accounting Officer & VP
Matthew C. Diamond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESCO INC.3.76%602
INDITEX17.26%95 801
KERING21.96%74 882
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.9.84%65 989
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.06%37 550
HENNES & MAURITZ AB20.01%20 553