Genesco : Transcript - Q2 FY2022 Conference Call

As the vaccine rollout continued and economies on both side of the Atlantic more broadly re-opened, consumers, aided by government stimulus, stepped up their footwear purchasing in the quarter and chose to shop with our brands to satisfy their pent-up demand. We were pleased that every channel contributed to the beat versus expectation. Digital has been a key strategic initiative, and the investments we've made have allowed us to double our ecommerce business in two years. However, we've also talked about how much our customers enjoy our store experience and the important role of our stores as a strategic asset in a compelling omnichannel offering, which proved out once again this quarter.

Turning now to discuss each business in more detail, beginning with Journeys. The Journeys team once again did a tremendous job capitalizing on current market momentum and achieved record revenue and operating profit in the second quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter with record profitability.

Journeys' performance as we emerge from the pandemic highlights the competitive advantage the business has built and how we are leveraging those advantages to further separate ourselves from the rest of the industry as the destination for fashion footwear for teens. Leaning into decades of experience and its unparalleled vendor partnerships, Journeys deftly navigated global supply chain disruptions to secure supply of the brands and styles most coveted by its customers.

The current fashion cycle, which has been shifting more to casual products, plays into Journeys' wheelhouse with strength in the assortment across the board, highlighted by the balance in its top 10 brands evenly split in the quarter between casual and fashion athletic. On-trend merchandise assortment and effective consumer engagement through social and other channels fueled strong demand and full price selling, with particular strength in women's and kids. Both store and ecomm revenue were up compared to pre-pandemic levels, with digital leading the way even with much higher conversion rates and transaction size driving store volumes.

Over in the U.K., Schuh delivered a solid top-line increase compared to the second quarter two years ago as government mandated lockdowns were lifted and the retail sector experienced its first quarter of mostly uninterrupted operations for the first time since before Christmas. Schuh store business rebounded steadily, driven by pent-up demand and our successful efforts to drive sales of multiple pairs. Even as consumers increasingly returned to physical shopping, Schuh retained much of the online gains from a year ago, resulting in online contributing almost 45% of total sales.

The U.K. retail market is going through a highly disruptive phase, with strong consumer propensity to shop online and with many retail bankruptcies reshaping the landscape. The Schuh team is taking advantage of this disruption, utilizing its advanced digital offering to strengthen consumer connections during the lockdowns, and those efforts are paying off as the market reopens and shoppers once again have the choice to engage with the brand either online or in store. Many of the product and brand trends driving Schuh's performance, as usual, are the same as Journeys' but with a slightly heavier tilt towards fashion athletic.

Another highlight of the second quarter was the more rapid than expected pace of Johnston and Murphy's recovery, boosted by an improving market environment and strong demand for many of the brand's newest product offerings. With the number of social events and family gatherings increasing and more customers returning to in-person shopping, retail traffic improved each successive month during the second quarter, building upon the gains in the first quarter. At the same time, ecommerce revenue grew strongly, increasing over 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels as customers chose the digital channel to engage with the brand.

We were especially pleased with the performance of J&M's new athletically inspired casual assortment. Sell throughs were very strong, with many new items selling out in both our direct-to-consumer channels as well as in the wholesale channel where J&M gained significant market share. These product launches,

